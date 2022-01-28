Skip to main content

The 17 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in January

Featuring throwback designer bags and dainty jewelry.
fashionista-best-purchases-january-2022

We at Fashionista have spent the first month of 2022 investing in pieces that we know we'll love for a long time — think bigger-ticket items that have topped our wishlists for a while, such as pre-loved designer bags and recent runway highlights. We also used January to meditate on what our closets were missing, whether that was a simple pair of everyday black boots or loose-fit trousers; for those, we turned to trusted retailers and brands (one of which is having an unexpected comeback). 

See (and shop) all the best things we bought — or wanted to buy — in January in the gallery below:

andersson bell sweater
balenciaga bag
ciao lucia skirt
17
Gallery
17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

