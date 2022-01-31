Skip to main content

The 24 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in January

Including a low-waste vitamin C serum, a lightweight body butter for winter, the perfect pink lip gloss and a slew of fragrances and candles we can't get enough of.
summer-fridays-eye-cream-main

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Team Fashionista kicked off the new year much in the same way we ended the previous one: trying not to get the winter blahs, hoping for an (actual) end to the pandemic and, of course, testing out a whole bunch of new beauty and wellness products. (What, you think we're just going to make it through winter in New York City without loading up on intensive moisturizers, mood-boosting makeup and pretty new scents?)

This month's top beauty picks include a low-waste vitamin C serum that's as potent as it is mindfully packaged, a lightweight body butter that's ideal for winter, the perfect pink lip gloss (which happens to smell like coconuts) and a slew of fragrances and candles we can't get enough of.

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop) them all.

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

loops face masks
Farmacy_NiacinamideSleepMask_Hero
nars radiance primer
