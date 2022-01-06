FORWARD ARTISTS IS HIRING AGENCY COORDINATORS AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANTS IN LOS ANGELES

Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry.

Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry. We are now seeking full time agency coordinators.

Responsibilities

Answering phones, taking messages, drafting emails.

Organize Calendar entries and attachments

Participate in team meetings

Organize Artist’s Schedules

Liaise with Talent's teams

Drafting and Sending Call Info and Creative Briefs

Booking artist's and agency travel / creating travel itineraries

Assist Office Manager with administrative tasks

Requirements

Must be available 5 days a week and some on call after hours

Must be based in the LA area

Must be extremely detail oriented, self-motivated, on-time, friendly, and professional

Must be able to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Outlook, MacOS and Google Workspace

Agency Experience is a plus

Please submit your resume to apply@forwardartists.com