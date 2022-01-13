Great Outfits in Fashion History: George Harrison and Patti Boyd's Winter Wedding Looks

Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

As someone who likes the Beatles but is nowhere near a superfan, I've found the recent Peter Jackson documentary about the group equal parts boring and fascinating; on a couple of nights, it did a great job of putting me to sleep. Given what I do for a living, it's probably no surprise that the fashion is what really succeeded in holding my attention. John, Paul, George and Ringo were certainly a well-dressed group of lads.

I love seeing the more casual outfits they wore to write, rehearse and record, but they also really knew how to serve a look for special, public-facing moments — especially, in my opinion, George Harrison, who seemed to have a penchant for glamorous winter outerwear. So it's no surprise that for his January 1966 wedding to supermodel Patti Boyd, he topped his suit with a sumptuous fur coat. As they stepped out of the London registry office, Boyd, too, covered her mod-era short dress with an opulent fur. There was something about celebrity weddings during this era (or maybe just rock-star weddings) where personal style seemed to eclipse tradition when it came to clothing.

Harrison and Boyd looked great, but with time comes innovation, and it's now quite easy to embrace a similar aesthetic without any harm to animals. Shop a few chic faux-fur coats in the gallery below.

