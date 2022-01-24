Skip to main content
Ginger Beauty is hiring a Social Media Intern (Remote)

Ginger Beauty is a makeup company, exclusively for redheads. This is a great opportunity to expand your skills and portfolio with a growing startup and women owned business, in a niche beauty space.
ginger beauty

This is an Unpaid remote Internship that allows free reign to create engaging social media content. You will be working directly with the CEO. It is a great opportunity to expand your skills and portfolio with a growing startup and women owned business, in a niche beauty space.

Duties include but are not limited to:

  • Work with CEO to brainstorm and execute creative ideas for marketing and social media
  • Film editing, creates reels, clips for our blog and e-commerce
  • Identify Trends in the Beauty Industry
  • Create engaging social media content, including graphics
  • Develop innovative social media strategies and campaigns: Instagram, Twitter & TikTok (This is a must)
  • Assist with content for website build
  • Influencer outreach (Influencers with less than 10k)
  • Manage communities across multiple social media channels
  • Perform competitive market research
  • Research and target the right demographic / consumer / bloggers to increase brand awareness
  • Help with weekly blog posts (Facts/Info about redheads)
  • Analyze where there is a need or where we can increase traffic to social and brand awareness

Candidate Qualifications:

  • Knowledge of red hair (Candidate does not need to have red hair but must have knowledge on the unique makeup needs that redhead’s require.)
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (PowerPoint, Word, etc)
  • Knowledge of Shopify (platform)
  • Social media experience
  • Familiar with social media strategies and platforms : Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok
  • Excellent communication skills both oral and and written
  • Adobe photoshop, illustrator, Indesign , preferred but not required
  • Beauty experience preferred
  • Knowledge of SEO / Google Ad Words
  • Previous experience with basic website build.

To apply, please send your resume to wearegingerbeauty@gmail.com, subject line Social Media Internship.

@wearegingerbeauty

