Ginger Beauty is hiring a Social Media Intern (Remote)
This is an Unpaid remote Internship that allows free reign to create engaging social media content. You will be working directly with the CEO. It is a great opportunity to expand your skills and portfolio with a growing startup and women owned business, in a niche beauty space.
Duties include but are not limited to:
- Work with CEO to brainstorm and execute creative ideas for marketing and social media
- Film editing, creates reels, clips for our blog and e-commerce
- Identify Trends in the Beauty Industry
- Create engaging social media content, including graphics
- Develop innovative social media strategies and campaigns: Instagram, Twitter & TikTok (This is a must)
- Assist with content for website build
- Influencer outreach (Influencers with less than 10k)
- Manage communities across multiple social media channels
- Perform competitive market research
- Research and target the right demographic / consumer / bloggers to increase brand awareness
- Help with weekly blog posts (Facts/Info about redheads)
- Analyze where there is a need or where we can increase traffic to social and brand awareness
Candidate Qualifications:
- Knowledge of red hair (Candidate does not need to have red hair but must have knowledge on the unique makeup needs that redhead’s require.)
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (PowerPoint, Word, etc)
- Knowledge of Shopify (platform)
- Social media experience
- Familiar with social media strategies and platforms : Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok
- Excellent communication skills both oral and and written
- Adobe photoshop, illustrator, Indesign , preferred but not required
- Beauty experience preferred
- Knowledge of SEO / Google Ad Words
- Previous experience with basic website build.
To apply, please send your resume to wearegingerbeauty@gmail.com, subject line Social Media Internship.
