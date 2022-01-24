Ginger Beauty is hiring a Social Media Intern (Remote)

Ginger Beauty is a makeup company, exclusively for redheads. This is a great opportunity to expand your skills and portfolio with a growing startup and women owned business, in a niche beauty space.

This is an Unpaid remote Internship that allows free reign to create engaging social media content. You will be working directly with the CEO. It is a great opportunity to expand your skills and portfolio with a growing startup and women owned business, in a niche beauty space.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Work with CEO to brainstorm and execute creative ideas for marketing and social media

Film editing, creates reels, clips for our blog and e-commerce

Identify Trends in the Beauty Industry

Create engaging social media content, including graphics

Develop innovative social media strategies and campaigns: Instagram, Twitter & TikTok (This is a must)

Assist with content for website build

Influencer outreach (Influencers with less than 10k)

Manage communities across multiple social media channels

Perform competitive market research

Research and target the right demographic / consumer / bloggers to increase brand awareness

Help with weekly blog posts (Facts/Info about redheads)

Analyze where there is a need or where we can increase traffic to social and brand awareness

Candidate Qualifications:

Knowledge of red hair (Candidate does not need to have red hair but must have knowledge on the unique makeup needs that redhead’s require.)

Proficient in Microsoft Office (PowerPoint, Word, etc)

Knowledge of Shopify (platform)

Social media experience

Familiar with social media strategies and platforms : Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok

Excellent communication skills both oral and and written

Adobe photoshop, illustrator, Indesign , preferred but not required

Beauty experience preferred

Knowledge of SEO / Google Ad Words

Previous experience with basic website build.

To apply, please send your resume to wearegingerbeauty@gmail.com, subject line Social Media Internship.



@wearegingerbeauty

