Must Read: Why Glossier Is Struggling Right Now, the Significance of Amy Schneider's Pearl Necklace on 'Jeopardy!'

Why Glossier is struggling right now

On Jan. 26, Glossier laid off more than 80 employees, roughly a third of its workforce, and the company is in an obvious period of struggle, reports Rachel Strugatz for Business of Fashion. Strugatz points to stagnant messaging, branding and innovation, beauty's retail evolution and a changing startup and venture space in examining how the company got to this point. {Business of Fashion}

How a pearl necklace helped Amy Schneider make history on 'Jeopardy!'

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider spoke to Elle's Rose Minutaglio about the significance of her signature pearl necklace — a gift from her girlfriend — and how it helped her find confidence during her historic and impressive run on the show. "Most of my life has been spent with my nose pressed up against the glass, looking at dresses and shoes and jewelry I felt unable to wear. When I transitioned and was finally able to let loose, I gravitated to prettier, fancier things," says Schneider. "When I started thinking about what I'd wear on 'Jeopardy!' (and this is thanks to years of therapy) I decided to dress for myself." {Elle}

Farfetch acquires Violet Grey

On Friday, luxury fashion platform Farfetch announced plans to acquire beauty retailer Violet Grey. The details of the deal were not disclosed. Violet Grey Founder Cassandra Grey will become global adviser for beauty on the Farfetch marketplace, as well as co-founder of NGG Beauty, where she will incubate and accelerate new brands. {Fashionista inbox}

Adidas x Ivy Park launches 'Ivy Heart' for Valentine's Day

Adidas x Ivy Park is launching a collection called "Ivy Heart," inspired by love, ahead of Valentine's Day. The line, which features "gender-neutral sizing" in fashion styles, performance gear, footwear and accessories, will be available on adidas.com beginning on Feb. 9 and in select stores on the 10th. The campaign (below) features models and personalities including Tyson Beckford, Karrueche Tran, Troye Sivan, Shu Pei and Naomi Watanabe. {Fashionista inbox}

