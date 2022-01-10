Hally Is Seeking Virtual Marketing Interns (Paid Internship)

Hally is the modern at home hair color brand for the next generation. All the color and care you want, and none of the chemicals you don't. Our secret ingredient? FOAM FOAM FOAM!

FIND YOUR NEW RIDE OR DYE!

Hally is looking for socially active (+ responsible!) college students or recent grads that love all things beauty. You will work directly with the Hally marketing team to build on campus awareness by helping plan events and engage other college content creators around new product innovation, celebrity partnerships, and retailer launches.

Gain valuable marketing experience working side by side the Hally marketing team including one on one meetings with our Founder and CMO, plus in person trips and summer internships in our NYC office. Top events and activations earn extra bonuses.

Must:

-Be creative

-Be organized

-Be a self-starter

-Be connected and active within their community

-Be timely with communicating and diligent with details

-Have a good understanding of how to make good social content

-Love all things beauty and hair

-Ready to have fun



$25/hour + 10% of sales

+ Performance Bonuses

* This is a paid, but virtual internship



About Hally:

Hally is the modern at home hair color for the next generation. Our breakthrough Cloud Color takes the guess, mess, stress and harsh chemicals out of at home hair dye. Ammonia free, sulfate free, paraben free, PPD free, cruelty free with nourishing color that lasts 4-6 weeks. Because Hally’s secret ingredient is FOAM, it makes it fun to apply and virtually mess free.



Hally launched in February of 2021 with our first collaboration with Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter, and most recently Blue Crush with Vlogger of the year Ellie Thumann. We stand for creativity, transparency, and good vibes only. Our brand is committed to your mental health and pledges to donate 1% of all sales to mental health organizations that provide resources to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth.



Hally has been featured in Allure, Vogue, InStyle, PopSugar, Cosmo, Glossy, Buzzfeed, E!News, Byrdie, and Fashionista. Find Hally at Hallyhair.com and Ulta.



Contact: Lindsey@hallyhair.com