5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The collections we've seen so far seem to agree on these five styles.

Photos: Imaxtree

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year. 

'90s shoulder

As seen at Blumarine, Versace, Simon Miller, Brandon Blackwood and more.

Mowalola Pink Small Bundle Bag Ssense
Brandon Blackwood Syl Bag, $165
Kate Spade New York The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag, $148
Jacquard

As seen at Loewe, Tory Burch, Lanvin, JW Pei and more.

Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag In Signature Jacquard, $425
Loewe Amazona
JW PEI_FEI Jacquard Knit Mini Tote Bag_Navy_$129
Crescent

As seen at Versace, J.W. Anderson, Balmain, Brandon Maxwell and more. 

Ree Projects Wyn Leather Mini Handbag, $670
coper300051a608_q6_2-0
Audette Oval Saddle Bag $400
Pastel

As seen at Chanel, Fendi, Moschino, Max Mara and more.

Proenza Schouler Large Ruched Tote $995
Cise Lynda Backpack
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Mini Hunter $685.00
Lady

As seen at Simone Rocha, Frances Valentine, Coach, Christian Dior and more.

Khaite The Small agnes Bag $1880
Frances Valentine Carrie Frame Bag Wool Andrews Plaid $348
Jil Sander Goji Leather and Bamboo Top Handle Bag $1990 Luisaviaroma
