Great Outfits in Fashion History: Hunter Schafer in a Sweet Miu Miu Naked Dress

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There's a scene in season two, episode three of "Euphoria" where Elliot affectionately gives Jules a series of reasons why she's, well, "f***able," that basically amount to her being multi-dimensional and full of interesting contradictions: smart but cute, awkward but sexy, reserved yet outgoing (to paraphrase).

He could also be describing Hunter Schafer in Miu Miu at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Something about the overall look is so sweet and girly, even though the dress is literally completely sheer. Maybe it's the beautiful pattern of jewels (on Jules!) or the pink sequined collar or Schafer's fresh-faced beauty or the fact that she's a literal runway model who can pull off anything with ease, but something elevates this beyond your standard naked dress. The pink ribbons around the wrist also add an unexpected, sweet-yet-subversive twist that feels very Schafer.

It's another look by the model and actor that seems like it was a lot of fun to wear, so shop a few similarly fun, daring dresses in the gallery below.

