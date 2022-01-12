Must Read: Iskra Lawrence Launches Saltair, Michael Kors Collaborates With Travel Accessories Label Ashya

Photo: Courtesy of Saltair

Iskra Lawrence launches Saltair

Iskra Lawrence is entering the beauty and wellness space with her new body care brand, Saltair. Designed for daily movement and awakening the senses, Saltair is launching with beach-inspired serum body cleansers. "In a world where we are told we are never enough, a daily self-love ritual is essential. Even if it's the five minutes you get of peace and quiet in the shower, everybody deserves those little luxuries," Lawrence said in a press statement. The body wash ($12) comes in seven scents and is available on saltair.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Michael Kors collaborates with travel accessories label Ashya

Michael Kors has released two leather bags in collaboration with the travel accessories label Ashya to introduce the emerging brand to its global audience. The gender-neutral Ashya x Michael Kors bags feature a custom print incorporating the Michael Kors Signature logo in a new pattern inspired by West African weaving techniques. The bags are available globally now at Michael Kors stores and its digital flagships. {Fashionista inbox}

Michael Kors x Ashya. Photo: Courtesy of Michael Kors

What's the deal with upcoming fashion weeks?

Just as fashion was gearing up for another round of shows, the Omicron variant arrived, adding a layer of uncertainty to what was supposed to be a return to a business-as-usual, in-person men's season. Max Berlinger addresses the current state of fashion week in a piece for GQ, writing that, while megabrands are still committed to putting on over-the-top spectacles, several labels are rethinking the outdated fashion calendar, which raises existential questions about its future. {GQ}

Meet the designer behind Britney Spears' iconic crop tops

If you had a Britney Spears poster in the early 2000s, it likely featured the pop phenom in a midriff-baring top. Page Six Style sat down with Alina Campbell, the designer behind Spears' half shirts, to discuss the making of some iconic abbreviated garments worn in the "I'm a Slave 4 U" and "I Love Rock 'N' Roll" music videos. {Page Six}

