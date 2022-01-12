Skip to main content

Must Read: Iskra Lawrence Launches Saltair, Michael Kors Collaborates With Travel Accessories Label Ashya

Plus, what's the deal with upcoming fashion weeks?
saltair-iskra-lawrence

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Iskra Lawrence launches Saltair 
Iskra Lawrence is entering the beauty and wellness space with her new body care brand, Saltair. Designed for daily movement and awakening the senses, Saltair is launching with beach-inspired serum body cleansers. "In a world where we are told we are never enough, a daily self-love ritual is essential. Even if it's the five minutes you get of peace and quiet in the shower, everybody deserves those little luxuries," Lawrence said in a press statement. The body wash ($12) comes in seven scents and is available on saltair.com. {Fashionista inbox}  

Michael Kors collaborates with travel accessories label Ashya
Michael Kors has released two leather bags in collaboration with the travel accessories label Ashya to introduce the emerging brand to its global audience. The gender-neutral Ashya x Michael Kors bags feature a custom print incorporating the Michael Kors Signature logo in a new pattern inspired by West African weaving techniques. The bags are available globally now at Michael Kors stores and its digital flagships. {Fashionista inbox} 

Recommended Articles

Michael Kors x Ashya. 

Michael Kors x Ashya. 

What's the deal with upcoming fashion weeks? 
Just as fashion was gearing up for another round of shows, the Omicron variant arrived, adding a layer of uncertainty to what was supposed to be a return to a business-as-usual, in-person men's season. Max Berlinger addresses the current state of fashion week in a piece for GQ, writing that, while megabrands are still committed to putting on over-the-top spectacles, several labels are rethinking the outdated fashion calendar, which raises existential questions about its future. {GQ

Meet the designer behind Britney Spears' iconic crop tops 
If you had a Britney Spears poster in the early 2000s, it likely featured the pop phenom in a midriff-baring top. Page Six Style sat down with Alina Campbell, the designer behind Spears' half shirts, to discuss the making of some iconic abbreviated garments worn in the "I'm a Slave 4 U" and "I Love Rock 'N' Roll" music videos. {Page Six}  

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

Coach fsh F17 fnr
News

Must Read: Coach and Michael Kors Stage Luxury Takeover, Amazon Launches In-House Accessories Line

Plus, Harlem's Dapper Dan will mentor VFiles runway designers.

Jul 26, 2017
london-luxury-retail-bond-street
News

Must Read: Luxury Brands Open More Retail Outlets in London Despite Brexit, Michael Kors's Second Quarter Sales Failed to Impress Investors

Plus, Romee Strijd to wear the Swarovski look at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Nov 7, 2018
News

Must Read: Leyna Bloom Wants to Be the First Transgender Victoria's Secret Angel, Kourtney Kardashian Lobbies for Cosmetics Reform

Plus, Britney Spears to launch line of fashion and lifestyle merch.

Apr 24, 2018
roboerto-cavalli-liquidating
News

Must Read: Roberto Cavalli Shutters U.S. Stores as It Prepares to Liquidate North American Operations, Chloé to Stage Resort 2020 Show in Shanghai

Plus, why it's difficult to measure fashion's environmental impact.

Apr 1, 2019