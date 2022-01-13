JALINE IS SEEKING A SOCIAL MEDIA & E-COMMERCE CONTENT MARKETING INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (REMOTE)
Jaline was launched in SS16 and currently sold in Neiman Marcus and other key luxury resort destinations.
It is female-founded and sustainably made by women in NYC & Oaxaca, Mexico.
Duties include but are not limited to:
- Work with Designer to brainstorm and execute creative ideas for marketing and social media
- Film editing, creates reels, clips for our blog and e-commerce
- Create engaging social media content, including graphics
- Develop innovative social media strategies and campaigns : Instagram, Pinterest & TikTok
- Outreaching for collaborative projects
- Manage communities across multiple social media channels
- Upload information on E-Com platform
- Perform competitive market research
- Research and target the right demographic / consumer / bloggers to increase brand awareness
- Create Weekly Newsletters
- Analyze where there is a need or where we can increase traffic and brand awareness
Candidate Qualifications:
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, etc)
- Knowledge of Shopify (platform)
- Social media experience
- Familiar with social media strategies and platforms : Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok
- Excellent communication skills both oral and and written
- Adobe photoshop, illustrator, in design , preferred but not required
- detail oriented, and ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment
- independent self starter, curious and motivated
- Fashion experience preferred
- knowledge of SEO / Google Ad Words
To apply, please send your resume to jalineresort@gmail.com, subject line Internship.
Instagram @jaline_resort