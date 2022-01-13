JALINE IS SEEKING A SOCIAL MEDIA & E-COMMERCE CONTENT MARKETING INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote)

Jaline, a Luxury Women's Resort Wear brand, seeks an intern to assist day- to-day Social Media & E-Commerce Marketing. Candidates must me interested in Fashion and Entrepreneurship, have a pulse on the newest trends, and not be afraid of rolling up their sleeves.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Jaline was launched in SS16 and currently sold in Neiman Marcus and other key luxury resort destinations.



It is female-founded and sustainably made by women in NYC & Oaxaca, Mexico.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Work with Designer to brainstorm and execute creative ideas for marketing and social media

Film editing, creates reels, clips for our blog and e-commerce

Create engaging social media content, including graphics

Develop innovative social media strategies and campaigns : Instagram, Pinterest & TikTok



Outreaching for collaborative projects



Manage communities across multiple social media channels



Upload information on E-Com platform

Perform competitive market research

Research and target the right demographic / consumer / bloggers to increase brand awareness

Create Weekly Newsletters

Analyze where there is a need or where we can increase traffic and brand awareness

Candidate Qualifications:

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, etc)



Knowledge of Shopify (platform)

Social media experience



Familiar with social media strategies and platforms : Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok

Excellent communication skills both oral and and written



Adobe photoshop, illustrator, in design , preferred but not required



detail oriented, and ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment



independent self starter, curious and motivated



Fashion experience preferred

knowledge of SEO / Google Ad Words

To apply, please send your resume to jalineresort@gmail.com, subject line Internship.



Instagram @jaline_resort