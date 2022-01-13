Skip to main content
JALINE IS SEEKING A SOCIAL MEDIA & E-COMMERCE CONTENT MARKETING INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (REMOTE)

Jaline, a Luxury Women's Resort Wear brand, seeks an intern to assist day- to-day Social Media & E-Commerce Marketing. Candidates must me interested in Fashion and Entrepreneurship, have a pulse on the newest trends, and not be afraid of rolling up their sleeves.
Jaline was launched in SS16 and currently sold in Neiman Marcus and other key luxury resort destinations.

It is female-founded and sustainably made by women in NYC & Oaxaca, Mexico.

Duties include but are not limited to:

  • Work with Designer to brainstorm and execute creative ideas for marketing and social media
  • Film editing, creates reels, clips for our blog and e-commerce
  • Create engaging social media content, including graphics
  • Develop innovative social media strategies and campaigns : Instagram, Pinterest & TikTok
  • Outreaching for collaborative projects
  • Manage communities across multiple social media channels
  • Upload information on E-Com platform
  • Perform competitive market research
  • Research and target the right demographic / consumer / bloggers to increase brand awareness
  • Create Weekly Newsletters
  • Analyze where there is a need or where we can increase traffic and brand awareness

Candidate Qualifications:

  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, etc)
  • Knowledge of Shopify (platform)
  • Social media experience
  • Familiar with social media strategies and platforms : Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok
  • Excellent communication skills both oral and and written
  • Adobe photoshop, illustrator, in design , preferred but not required
  • detail oriented, and ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment
  • independent self starter, curious and motivated
  • Fashion experience preferred
  • knowledge of SEO / Google Ad Words

To apply, please send your resume to jalineresort@gmail.com, subject line Internship.

Instagram @jaline_resort

