Skip to main content

Must Read: Janet Jackson Covers 'Allure,' 'W' Releases Annual Best Performances Portfolio

Plus, Hanya Yanagihara is profiled in the "New Yorker."
Cover_Print

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Janet Jackson covers Allure
Janet Jackson fronts the February 2022 issue of Allure — Jessica Cruel's first cover as editor-in-chief — profiled by Robin Givhan and photographed by Tom Munro. The icon discusses defining her own beauty standards, discovering her personal style, using her music to address important issues and more. {Allure}

W drops its annual Best Performances portfolio
For its 2022 Best Performances issue, W is highlighting the work of Cate Blanchett, Gemma Chan, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Tilda Swinton, Honor Swinton Byrne and Denzel Washington, with a portfolio photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves. You can see all the covers in the gallery below. {W}

Recommended Articles

wmag.vol1.2022.best.berformances.honor.tilda.cover
wmag.vol1.2022.best.berformances.lady.gaga.cover
wmag.vol1.2022.best.berformances.adam.driver.cover
10
Gallery
10 Images

Hanya Yanagihara is profiled in the New Yorker
T Editor-in-Chief and novelist Hanya Yanagihara appears in the latest issue of the New Yorker, profiled by D. T. Max, discussing her career as a magazine editor and work as an author, her upbringing and path to becoming a writer and more. {New Yorker}

On "authentic bootlegs"
Jason Diamond delves into the phenomena of "authentic bootlegs," which he defines as "a bootleg of a product made out of a desire to see something out in the world." It could be a direct copy or an original interpretation. Think: putting Apple logos on Patagonia shorts or embroidering "Balenciaga" on an L.L. Bean bag. {GQ}

Fashion is rediscovering tweens
Chavie Lieber reports on the ways that brands are once again looking to speak to a tween customer — i.e. shoppers aged eight to 12, once catered to by the likes of Limited Too and Delia's. {Business of Fashion}

Homepage image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
News

Must Read: 'Vanity Fair' Drops Annual Hollywood Issue, 'W' Releases Best Performances Portfolio

Plus, Estée Lauder acquires Deciem.

Feb 23, 2021
V127_COVER_TaylorSwift
News

Must Read: 'V' Releases 12 Vote-Themed Covers for Thought Leaders Issue, the Black Innovators Transforming the Beauty Industry

Plus, Robin Givhan is profiled in Cultured.

Oct 8, 2020
Awkwafina attends Comedy Central's "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens" Premiere Party
News

Must Read: Awkwafina Covers 'Allure,' Andra Day Fronts 'InStyle'

Plus, Laverne Cox is coming to the E! red carpet.

May 11, 2021
Law Roach attends the Exhibition Opening of L'Exibition[niste] by Christian Louboutin as part of Paris Fashion Week
News

Must Read: 'The Hollywood Reporter' Releases 2021 Most Powerful Stylists Issue, Saweetie Covers 'W'

Plus, Pat McGrath on how she became the "Mother" of modern makeup.

May 5, 2021