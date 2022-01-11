Must Read: Janet Jackson Covers 'Allure,' 'W' Releases Annual Best Performances Portfolio

Photo: Tom Munro/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Janet Jackson covers Allure

Janet Jackson fronts the February 2022 issue of Allure — Jessica Cruel's first cover as editor-in-chief — profiled by Robin Givhan and photographed by Tom Munro. The icon discusses defining her own beauty standards, discovering her personal style, using her music to address important issues and more. {Allure}

W drops its annual Best Performances portfolio

For its 2022 Best Performances issue, W is highlighting the work of Cate Blanchett, Gemma Chan, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Tilda Swinton, Honor Swinton Byrne and Denzel Washington, with a portfolio photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves. You can see all the covers in the gallery below. {W}

Hanya Yanagihara is profiled in the New Yorker

T Editor-in-Chief and novelist Hanya Yanagihara appears in the latest issue of the New Yorker, profiled by D. T. Max, discussing her career as a magazine editor and work as an author, her upbringing and path to becoming a writer and more. {New Yorker}

On "authentic bootlegs"

Jason Diamond delves into the phenomena of "authentic bootlegs," which he defines as "a bootleg of a product made out of a desire to see something out in the world." It could be a direct copy or an original interpretation. Think: putting Apple logos on Patagonia shorts or embroidering "Balenciaga" on an L.L. Bean bag. {GQ}

Fashion is rediscovering tweens

Chavie Lieber reports on the ways that brands are once again looking to speak to a tween customer — i.e. shoppers aged eight to 12, once catered to by the likes of Limited Too and Delia's. {Business of Fashion}

