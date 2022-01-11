Must Read: Janet Jackson Covers 'Allure,' 'W' Releases Annual Best Performances Portfolio
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.
Janet Jackson covers Allure
Janet Jackson fronts the February 2022 issue of Allure — Jessica Cruel's first cover as editor-in-chief — profiled by Robin Givhan and photographed by Tom Munro. The icon discusses defining her own beauty standards, discovering her personal style, using her music to address important issues and more. {Allure}
W drops its annual Best Performances portfolio
For its 2022 Best Performances issue, W is highlighting the work of Cate Blanchett, Gemma Chan, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Tilda Swinton, Honor Swinton Byrne and Denzel Washington, with a portfolio photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves. You can see all the covers in the gallery below. {W}
Hanya Yanagihara is profiled in the New Yorker
T Editor-in-Chief and novelist Hanya Yanagihara appears in the latest issue of the New Yorker, profiled by D. T. Max, discussing her career as a magazine editor and work as an author, her upbringing and path to becoming a writer and more. {New Yorker}
On "authentic bootlegs"
Jason Diamond delves into the phenomena of "authentic bootlegs," which he defines as "a bootleg of a product made out of a desire to see something out in the world." It could be a direct copy or an original interpretation. Think: putting Apple logos on Patagonia shorts or embroidering "Balenciaga" on an L.L. Bean bag. {GQ}
Fashion is rediscovering tweens
Chavie Lieber reports on the ways that brands are once again looking to speak to a tween customer — i.e. shoppers aged eight to 12, once catered to by the likes of Limited Too and Delia's. {Business of Fashion}
