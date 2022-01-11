Great Outfits in Fashion History: Janet Jackson Delivering Capital-F Fashion

Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When it comes to the red carpet, there are a small handful of labels that a celebrity can wear which, for me, operate as a kind of shorthand message that they take capital-F Fashion seriously; near the top of that elite list is Haider Ackermann, a brand favored by risk takers like Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton.

So it was a real treat to peruse through Jane Aldridge's Instagram stories recently and rediscover this Haider Ackermann moment, as worn by the iconic Janet Jackson to the 2011 amfAR Gala. Jackson has been a fashion girl for ages, popping up on international front rows and befriending big name designers, so it's no surprise she'd be interested in wearing Ackermann's designs.

Not only is this outfit packed with Ackermann signatures (gorgeous color play, perfectly-draped folding), it's also stunning on Jackson. This was the era of peak color-blocking, but it's so subtle here, in the jewel tones of the emerald top, the oxblood skirt and the peacock teal of the belt. There's minimal accessories — just a stack of beaded bracelets — and the makeup is limited to a simple smokey eye. With her hair swept up to properly show off the low-dipped collar, it's an 11/10 for me.

Shop Jackson-inspired pieces in the gallery below:

