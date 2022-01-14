How Did Julia Fox and Kanye West's Diesel Campaign, I Mean 'Dates,' Work Out for Diesel?

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

When Julia Fox and Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West)'s second date was documented with a dispatch and photo spread published by Interview within 48 hours, it was obvious: This was true love. Why else would Ye surprise Fox with a "hotel suite full of clothes" after their Jan. 4 New York dinner-and-a-show, per the article, written by Fox herself? The fact that the clothes happened to all be from Diesel's Spring 2022 collection? As organic and unplanned as their instant connection.

"Like, who does things like this on a second date?" Fox wrote. "Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

So far, the ride has involved a third city (they first spent time together in Miami) and more Diesel. The new couple was photographed in Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 10, having dinner at Craig's. They definitely went there for the great food and ambience and had forgotten about the fact that there are literally always paparazzi outside. Fox wore the 1956 007A7 jean/boot hybrid pant from Diesel's Spring 2022 collection, also posting the look to her Instagram story. (Their latest L.A. outing was at Delilah on Wednesday with the actor wearing black leather turtleneck crop top with low-low rise black leather pants not from Diesel, but custom-made by Factory New York.)

Following those first two outings, PR reps for Diesel sent email blasts to editors detailing the events and every item featured. Of course, they were simply doing their jobs. Completely randomly, Diesel — hoping to regain some of its early-2000s relevance — is in the midst of a brand refresh under new Creative Director Glenn Martens, and the clothes worn by Fox are from his first collection, which just hit stores.

Sarcasm aside, the outings have worked out well for Diesel, and there's data to prove it.

Fashion shopping app Lyst shared that, within 24 hours after the Craig's date, searches for the brand jumped 26%. The jean-boots Fox wore were the brand's fastest-rising product, with searches for that particular style up 86% within that time frame. (They're also sold out online in most sizes.)

Meanwhile, Launchmetrics, a leading industry resource for measuring brand performance and ROI, estimates that between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10 alone, Fox and Ye generated $161K in media impact value (MIV) across 59 placements for Diesel.

In a time when so much has gone wrong in the world around us, it's nice to know that sometimes things can just naturally fall into place like this. Surely this is just the beginning of Fox — who, for the record definitely knew how to serve a look pre-2022 — and Ye influencing the fashion zeitgeist.

