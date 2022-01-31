Great Outfits in Fashion History: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Serving Sexy Elaine on the Red Carpet

Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the 11th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2000. Photo: Brenda Chase/Online USA

Julia-Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine Benes could walk into the present moment in her standard uniform of florals, Oxford flats, Western jackets and scrunchies and fit right in. The iconic "Seinfeld" character, who has waltzed (albeit clumsily) into our lives again thanks to Netflix, encapsulates the unfussy charm that makes the '90s one of our favorite fashion decades. And while we often reference Elaine's style, Louis-Dreyfus is also a style icon of the era in her own right: She punctuated her '90s red-carpet appearances with a few plunging necklines, and then took the sophistication route in the later aughts in sleek gowns.

During her more sexy dressing phase in 2000, the actor wore an open-front beaded floral blouse to the GLAAD Media Awards. She paired the Jacquemus-meets-Fran Drescher top with a simple satin navy midi skirt, black pointed-toe pumps and a beaded bag. What I love about this less-talked-about look is that I likely would have scoffed at the Susan Alexandra going-out top hybrid had I seen it a few years ago — but in this sparkly, kitschy, desperate-to-party-and-do things time, I've already searched the web for something similar.

If you, too, would like to look like a club-ready Elaine, then shop similar fun tops in the gallery below.

