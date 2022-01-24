Julia Fox and Kanye West Are Having Quite a Time in Paris

Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Kenzo Fall 2022 Men's show. Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo

Buzzy couple-slash-Diesel campaign stars Julia Fox and Kanye West (now known simply as "Ye") have been making their relationship.... known at Men's and Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

On Sunday, the duo (JulYe?) made their official red carpet debut, Timberlake/Spears style (read: in matching snazzy head-to-toe denim) at the Kenzo Fall show. (Most of the internet seems to be in agreement that Britney and Justin did it better.)

Fox's look featured a cropped denim jacket with a cone bra effect and oversized gold earrings, both designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. She paired the jacket with low-rise Carhartt carpenter jeans (which Roseberry reportedly gave her 'off his body') and denim boots from the new Diesel collection. Fox also wore her hair in a slick ponytail and rimmed her eyes in ample black liner. Ye's denim ensemble, on the other hand, featured a padded jacket by Balenciaga with distressed Levi's, oversized black knee-high boots by Red Wing and black sunglasses. Both Fox and Ye also wore black gloves to complete their denim ensembles.

Later that evening, the pair also attended a Rick Owens event wearing lots of leather: Fox in a one-shouldered red dress, silver thigh-high boots and a slouchy full-length coat by Rick Owens, with Ye in a black leather moto jacket and pants, also by the designer.

Fox kept her slick ponytail and doubled down on her excessive eyeliner for the event, actually piling on more eye makeup to extend the inky pigment all the way up to her eyebrows. But she wasn't the only one to wear a dramatic eye look; Ye popped in colored contacts that turned his eyes white for an eerie effect that will probably be haunting our dreams for the foreseeable future.

Julia Fox and Kanye West at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2022 show. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

On Monday, the couple attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2022 show, again clad in matching leather looks: Fox in a black zippered mini dress and leggings accessorized with a gold lock handbag and chunky gold earrings; Ye in the same ensemble he'd worn the previous evening — but this time with a full-face black ski mask.

Ah, new romance.

