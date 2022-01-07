Kanye West Loops Balenciaga Into His Gap Collaboration

Photo: Willy Vanderperre/Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Courtesy of Gap

Demna Gvasalia has fallen into the Gap.

According to a release from the brand, Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) has recruited his designer pal Demna (the artist formerly known as Demna Gvasalia) to work with him on his ongoing collaboration at the mall retailer, for a project dubbed, "Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga."

"This first of its kind launch sees Ye's peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap," reads the release.

If you're wondering what, exactly, "Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga" means, well... us too. It's not quite Balenciaga for Gap, so don't get too excited at the idea of scoring the French brand at American mall prices. But considering Demna is already a heavy influence on Ye's design across the board, one imagines there will be elements of his signatures mixed in with the Yeezy Gap styles we've seen released so far. (As a reminder, Ye signed a 10-year deal with the company.)

Demna has had his hands in Ye's world for quite some time now. The designer oversaw the creative direction for the artist's listening sessions for "Donda," from the staging to the livestream, and, naturally, the merch. His Balenciaga has been big for Ye's ex Kim Kardashian in her latest style evolution, wearing an instantly-meme-able head-to-toe, face-covering black number he created at this year's Met Gala.

"Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga" will be available some time in 2022, "alongside other Yeezy Gap releases," so stay tuned to see what Demna has in mind. (If he's taking requests, that Balenciaga episode of "The Simpsons" has us putting a Demna-directed take on classic Gap ads on our wish list.)

