KARA Is Hiring A Logistics & Customer Service Coordinator In New York, NY (Temp)

Photo: KARA

KARA is looking for an organized, process oriented and resourceful individual to join our team for 4 months starting in April 2022 to manage Logistics and Customer Service for E-Commerce and Wholesale. The ideal candidate has experience in warehouse logistics, shipping or order fulfillment.

RESPONSIBILITIES:



E-Commerce

- Customer Service; returns, repairs, inquiries

- Proactively manage warehouse fulfillment of all direct-to-consumer orders.

- Generate Monthly Return Reports from Shopify

- Maintain accurate webstore inventory and communicate changes proactively

- Collect and upload Invoices from Bergen Warehouse

Wholesale

- Coordination of Order Entry, Order Confirmation and Invoices to Wholesale Clients

- Process cancellations, reduction/additions of on-order quantities

- Order Fulfillment and Logistics, including daily communication with NY and HK Warehouses, customers, and 3rd party support partners

- Process Damages, RTVs and Swaps

- Collect and summarize sell-through data,

- Communicate sales order information including material composition and other customs data, pricing, carryover and MD recommendations

- Monitor Farfetch, Customer Sites to ensure price and sale alignment

- General customer service with showroom and wholesale customers

- Generate Inventory Reports from Zedonk and make necessary adjustments every 2 weeks

- Transfer Invoices from Zedonk to Xero, double check monthly to confirm all correct

- Generate Aging Report twice monthly through Zedonk & Excel Template

EXPERIENCE:

- 3-5 years working experience

- Excellent knowledge of Excel

- Some experience in Sales & Logistics systems (Example: Zedonk, WMS, Shopify, Joor…).

- Logistics, Customer Service and/or client support experience preferred.



WHO YOU ARE:

Organized, Process oriented and Entrepreneurial. Communicates clearly and effectively. Thrives in a fast-paced, autonomous working environment. Proactive and resourceful with an attention to detail. Understands that working on a small team means no task is too big or too small.



To Apply: Please send your resume to samantha@karastore.com, subject line Logistics & Customer Service Coordinator.



WHO WE ARE:

KARA is a NYC based accessories line championing multilayered forms of individual expression. The brand is a platform for people to imagine themselves free from stereotypes and express themselves how they want to be seen. Designs are created with a sense of playfulness and with the attitude that you should wear the bag, the bag should not wear you.