KARA Is Hiring A Logistics & Customer Service Coordinator In New York, NY (Temp)

KARA is a NYC based accessories line championing multilayered forms of individual expression.
KARA is looking for an organized, process oriented and resourceful individual to join our team for 4 months starting in April 2022 to manage Logistics and Customer Service for E-Commerce and Wholesale. The ideal candidate has experience in warehouse logistics, shipping or order fulfillment.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

E-Commerce
- Customer Service; returns, repairs, inquiries
- Proactively manage warehouse fulfillment of all direct-to-consumer orders.
- Generate Monthly Return Reports from Shopify
- Maintain accurate webstore inventory and communicate changes proactively
- Collect and upload Invoices from Bergen Warehouse

Wholesale
- Coordination of Order Entry, Order Confirmation and Invoices to Wholesale Clients
- Process cancellations, reduction/additions of on-order quantities
- Order Fulfillment and Logistics, including daily communication with NY and HK Warehouses, customers, and 3rd party support partners
- Process Damages, RTVs and Swaps
- Collect and summarize sell-through data,
- Communicate sales order information including material composition and other customs data, pricing, carryover and MD recommendations
- Monitor Farfetch, Customer Sites to ensure price and sale alignment
- General customer service with showroom and wholesale customers
- Generate Inventory Reports from Zedonk and make necessary adjustments every 2 weeks
- Transfer Invoices from Zedonk to Xero, double check monthly to confirm all correct
- Generate Aging Report twice monthly through Zedonk & Excel Template

EXPERIENCE:
- 3-5 years working experience
- Excellent knowledge of Excel
- Some experience in Sales & Logistics systems (Example: Zedonk, WMS, Shopify, Joor…).
- Logistics, Customer Service and/or client support experience preferred.

WHO YOU ARE:
Organized, Process oriented and Entrepreneurial. Communicates clearly and effectively. Thrives in a fast-paced, autonomous working environment. Proactive and resourceful with an attention to detail. Understands that working on a small team means no task is too big or too small.

To Apply: Please send your resume to samantha@karastore.com, subject line Logistics & Customer Service Coordinator.

WHO WE ARE:
KARA is a NYC based accessories line championing multilayered forms of individual expression. The brand is a platform for people to imagine themselves free from stereotypes and express themselves how they want to be seen. Designs are created with a sense of playfulness and with the attitude that you should wear the bag, the bag should not wear you.

