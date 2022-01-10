KARA Is Hiring Head of Production & Product Development In New York, NY
KARA is a NYC based accessories line championing multilayered forms of individual expression. The brand is a platform for people to imagine themselves free from stereotypes and express themselves how they want to be seen. Designs are created with a sense of playfulness and with the attitude that you should wear the bag, the bag should not wear you.
Head of Production & Product Development
Key Characteristics:
Entrepreneur spirit. Very detail oriented with high work standards. Team player. Works well in a fast growing, young company environment. Loves product.
Experience:
6 years plus in production, with specific handbag experience. Fluent in Excel, Zedonk or similar Order Management//Inventory Programs. Familiar with coordination of production/logistics/shipments from overseas.
Job Description:
Sampling/Product Development
· Key professional link between Design and Production partners to realize approved final production samples. Ensuring all product developed fulfills:
- Merchandising grid needs
- Design and Quality standards
- Yearly and Drop Development Budgets
· Partners with Design to source factories & suppliers as needed
Production
· Ensures the realization of all product (*including all necessary labelling and packaging) according to:
- Design and Quality standards
- Schedule and calendar deadlines
- Pricing – Cost and Margin targets
· Manages all necessary shipments/logistics of products from suppliers to the warehouses insuring an on time and on budget delivery. Pass off to internal customer service.
Budget
· Partners with Finance to Build the Yearly budget and monthly update tracking of COGS (including related shipping/logistics services).
· Coordination of payments to factories/suppliers with Finance, ensuring efficiency and updated cash flow reporting.
To Apply: Please send your resume to Sarah@KARAstore.com, subject line Head of Production and Product Development.