Sponsored Story

KARA Is Hiring Head of Production & Product Development In New York, NY

KARA is a NYC accessories brand celebrating the multifaceted individual and community.
KARA HEADER

KARA is a NYC based accessories line championing multilayered forms of individual expression. The brand is a platform for people to imagine themselves free from stereotypes and express themselves how they want to be seen. Designs are created with a sense of playfulness and with the attitude that you should wear the bag, the bag should not wear you.

Head of Production & Product Development

Key Characteristics:

Entrepreneur spirit. Very detail oriented with high work standards. Team player. Works well in a fast growing, young company environment. Loves product.

Experience:

6 years plus in production, with specific handbag experience. Fluent in Excel, Zedonk or similar Order Management//Inventory Programs. Familiar with coordination of production/logistics/shipments from overseas.

Job Description:

Sampling/Product Development
· Key professional link between Design and Production partners to realize approved final production samples. Ensuring all product developed fulfills:
   - Merchandising grid needs
   - Design and Quality standards
   - Yearly and Drop Development Budgets
· Partners with Design to source factories & suppliers as needed

Production
· Ensures the realization of all product (*including all necessary labelling and packaging) according to:
   -  Design and Quality standards
   - Schedule and calendar deadlines
   - Pricing – Cost and Margin targets
· Manages all necessary shipments/logistics of products from suppliers to the warehouses insuring an on time and on budget delivery. Pass off to internal customer service.

Budget
· Partners with Finance to Build the Yearly budget and monthly update tracking of COGS (including related shipping/logistics services).
· Coordination of payments to factories/suppliers with Finance, ensuring efficiency and updated cash flow reporting.

To Apply: Please send your resume to Sarah@KARAstore.com, subject line Head of Production and Product Development.

