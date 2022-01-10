KARA Is Hiring Head of Production & Product Development In New York, NY

Photo: KARA

KARA is a NYC based accessories line championing multilayered forms of individual expression. The brand is a platform for people to imagine themselves free from stereotypes and express themselves how they want to be seen. Designs are created with a sense of playfulness and with the attitude that you should wear the bag, the bag should not wear you.

Head of Production & Product Development



Key Characteristics:



Entrepreneur spirit. Very detail oriented with high work standards. Team player. Works well in a fast growing, young company environment. Loves product.



Experience:



6 years plus in production, with specific handbag experience. Fluent in Excel, Zedonk or similar Order Management//Inventory Programs. Familiar with coordination of production/logistics/shipments from overseas.