Kempton & Co. Is Hiring A Retail Store Manager And Wholesale Admin In Brooklyn, NY

Brand History:

Kempton & Co. is a small, but ever growing, established handbag and accessory design, production, wholesale & retail business. Established in Red Hook, Brooklyn in 2010 by Fiona Kempton, the brand is currently represented in over 100 retailers across the country and internationally. Our own label brick and mortar store is located in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Retail Store Manager and Wholesale Admin:

Kempton & Co. - Brooklyn, NY 11231

We are looking for a dynamic full-time employee for this position. We are a boutique Handbag & Accessory company based in Red Hook, Brooklyn. You would be working on or overseeing all retail store activities, administrative aspects of the business linked to the wholesale and retail side of business. The primary focus of this role will be on growing our retail revenue through in store but managing customer service and admin of the wholesale side of the business. You would be right hand to the creative director working independently on site, in the Brooklyn location, occasionally Old Westbury, NY and offsite at events. Positive energy and ability to switch between types of tasks is a must!

Some of the responsibilities are, or may include:

Growing our retail business:

• Research/create new and execute new and existing retail events instore and offsite

• Clientele with existing and new clients via text/call and email



Manage day to day operations and business side of operation

• Wholesale order management

• Invoicing and collecting payment from wholesale clients

• Manage customer service for retail/online and wholesale customers

• Learning/using/updating the different web platforms that we use, which include: Shopify/ /Quickbooks/Apparel Magic (OMS)/Joor (OMS)/Shipping Portals/ Deposco (WMS).

• Troubleshooting any phone, internet, software glitches and issues that may occur with relevant parties.

• Recruit and manage temp and full time staff

• Staff schedules as needed

• Working with Excel to create reports, keep track costs of the business.

• Small tasks that help the bigger picture! We are a small team and each person is required to help across all roles.

Skills and attributes:

• Independent problem solver

• Good at reporting back /following up

• Strong Visual Merchandising Skills

• Extremely tech savvy / strong computer/technology skills – Your main work will involve switching between many web based platforms.

• Pleasant, positive energy - someone who can be focused on the many tasks that have to get completed alongside to drive the wholesale and online business and motivate others.

• Extreme Multi-tasker - someone who is organized and can follow up and doesn’t fluster easily.

• Respectful and communicative -- Communication and respect for the workspaces and team is a must for this position!

• Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel

• Punctual - Understandably, Red Hook is a hike for some applicants, but they need someone who is on time always and lateness is an anomaly. Be a role model for your subordinates.

• Driving License – We partake in many wholesale and retail events, often needing to drive or move a vehicle. Confident driving capability is a requirement.

• BSc/BA in office administration, business fashion management and / or relevant experience is required.



Please submit resume and cover letter to careers@kemptonandco.com.