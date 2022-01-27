Must Read: Skims Doubles Valuation, Levi's Launches 501 Campaign

Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Skims is now valued at $3.2 billion

Following a new fundraising round, Kim Kardashian's Skims is now valued at $3.2 billion, double what it was just nine months ago, according to Bloomberg's Kim Bhasin. In a statement, Kardashian, who has a controlling stake in the business, said, "This latest round will allow us to focus on bringing more innovations and solutions to our customers and become even more of a trusted resource for them." As for what's next: a bigger footprint internationally and more buzzy collaborations. {Bloomberg}

Levi's latest 501 campaign stars Kid Cudi, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Nathan Westling, the Beastie Boys' Mike D and more

On Thursday, Levi's released its latest campaign for one of its hallmark styles, the 501, to promote its newest iteration: a slouchier, more relaxed, '90s-inspired jean. Titled "The Number That Changed Everything," it brings together a cast of what the brand describes as "visionaries whose stories perfectly embody the spirit of the Original 501, and who each possess a unique perspective that embraces the change needed to inspire growth and personal evolution." That includes Kid Cudi, Tremaine Emory, the Beastie Boys’ Mike D, Nathan Westling, Gia Seo, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Staz Lindes. You can see the images in the gallery below. {Fashionista inbox}

68 Gallery 68 Images

How Kim Russell became a new kind of fashion archivist for the digital age

Shelby Ying Hyde interviewed Kim Russell (a.k.a. The Kimbino) about building her digital fashion archive. Russel shares how she got started, how her platform's evolved and how she picks what she highlights on her pages. {Harper's Bazaar}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.