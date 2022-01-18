Krupp Group Is Hiring An Account Coordinator In New York, NY

Title: Account Coordinator



Position Reports To: Junior Account Executive + Account Manager + Senior Account Manager + Account Director



Basic Function: Support Krupp Group Editorial and Digital teams in managing and facilitating press and influencer opportunities for clients. Focus on securing both editorial and social product placements, organizing industry seedings, managing inventory and client reporting, and suggesting innovative ways to promote the brands.

Essential duties:

Sample Requests

o Manage inquiries for editorial & influencer sample requests and shoots as well as image requests and proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, VIP sources (depending on scope of services per client)

o Act as liaison between client, influencer and Krupp Group regarding sample inventory and manage internal client sample requests to facilitate sending and returning per client and Krupp Group’s needs

o Build positive professional relationships with media, influencers as well as clients

o Log in, check in, and record editorial and sample info using Launch Metrics and Google docs

o Keep track record of outstanding samples and missed opportunities per client seasonally

o Perform credit checks, cross referencing with info already listed on linesheets



Press & Social Tracking

o Constantly monitor due press & influencer social placements on a daily basis – utilizing Google Alerts, Instagram, Muckrack, MightyScout, Google search with key terms, as well as print issue subscriptions

o Request advanced copies from editorial assistants as needed

o Clip, scan and properly save secured press in a timely manner

o Confirm media impressions and/or UVM’s per press hit

o Maintain master media and influencer contact list, updating any industry shifts, promotions and departures

o Compile monthly client reports outlining all account activity, sample / image requests, credit requests, secured coverage including editorial and digital, and upcoming coverage to have reviewed by senior team



Proactive Strategy

o Brainstorm new and creative ways for client awareness

o Work with senior staff to distribute look books, client pitches and trend blasts

o Create influencer target lists weekly for gifting outreach

o Promote client sample sales, trunk shows, in-store events, etc.

o Conduct market check-in’s with media at least twice a month in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients

o Organize and prepare seasonal client mailings and giftings (as needed) including documenting mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists, handling shipments, monitor social media and influencer placements, etc.



Seasonal Press Previews

o Build out media invite lists

o Liaise across departments to coordinate and execute preparation of agency press previews

o Support in scheduling, documenting, and confirmation of all appointments

o Greet and walk thru each collection with media maintaining notes and feedback per collection



Events

o Manage RSVPs for events, fashion shows, or presentations with Launch Metrics

o Support front-of-house team with check-in onsite

o Monitor, clip, and keep track of post-show / event press coverage including social placements



Internship Program

o Mentor and educate interns seasonally, working across departments on the hiring process

o Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity

o Organize intern welcome breakfasts and farewell events



Qualifications:

o At least 2 years of experience in fashion public relations, marketing, communications

o Bachelor’s degree

o Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette

o Has exceptional interpersonal skills

o Interested in the influencer & social space

o Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must

o Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in fashion communications

o Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail

o Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Outlook

o Familiarity with Launch Metrics and Muckrack is preferred



Please email your resume in PDF format to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Account Coordinator.