KRUPP GROUP Is Hiring An Office & People Coordinator In New York, NY
Title: Office & People Coordinator
Position Reports To: President, Manager of Finance and Operations
Basic Function: To assist the President and Manager of Finance and Operations in office maintenance
Essential duties:
- Answer and direct incoming phone calls
- Set-up and clean-up for all meetings in conference room/showrooms
- Update master media list and business contacts in database
-Update capabilities deck quarterly and client roster as needed
- Prepare documents for new business, including capabilities decks and business proposals
- Manage office operations (both in-person and virtually), which includes but is not limited to: organizing cleaner’s schedule, order office supplies, manage office equipment (computers, printers, etc)
- Act as point-of-contact for the office with building management and scheduling work when needed, such as movers, electricians, locksmiths, etc
- Order gifts and flowers for editors and clients
- Direct incoming business inquiries via Krupp Group general email address
- Receive office mail, sort and pass out accordingly
- Coordinate email, phone, office key, and desk space set up for new employees
- Direct incoming job and internship inquiries
- Update various Krupp Group documents and maintain server organization
- Work with the Krupp team to maintain Krupp calendar of events
- Prepare iPads and/or company packet for new business meetings
- Assist President with various daily tasks, including travel, expense reporting, reservations and other miscellaneous personal duties
- Handle and schedule appointments for President’s calendar including conference calls, meetings, meals, and events with internal and external teams
- Help President and internal teams for fashion week, client events, press previews and other projects
- Order coffee & meals for President as needed
- Send out daily email with news links
- Compile, create and send out quarterly company newsletters
- Manage and curate content for KG’s Social Channels
o Create content and manage KG Instagram
o Revamp KG’s LinkedIn
- Oversee the internship program
o Develop and execute intern recruitment strategy and process from start to finish including drafting descriptions, posting, sourcing applicants, scheduling, interviews, offer extension and onboarding
o Manage all intern communication and coordinate respective classes, events/workshops
o Serve as the point person for interns for general inquiries as well as manage sensitive matters including performance issues and complaints on an as needed basis and escalate as appropriate
- Partner with HR to develop and manage a variety of culture and engagement initiatives to help foster a positive and productive work environment
- Coordinate team related activities such as team building, team outings, volunteering initiatives, birthdays and holiday parties
Qualifications
· Genuine interest in fashion and public relations
· Exceptional communication and writing skills preferred
· Well-versed in the following software applications: Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook
· Ability to quickly adapt, prioritize and work on multiple projects in condensed timeframes
· Organized and able to work with minimal direction and high level of discretion
· Social media and Adobe suite experience preferred
To Apply: Please send your resume in PDF format to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Office & People Coordinator.
www.kruppgroup.com
@kruppgroup