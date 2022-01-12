Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Krupp Group Is Seeking A Spring '22 PR Intern In New York, NY

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.
krupp group logo 2019

LOCATION: New York City, New York
COMPANY: Krupp Group
TITLE: Public Relations Intern
TERM: Spring 2022

We are seeking dynamic and responsible interns who can commit 2-5 days a week to start mid/to late January through May. This is an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience in Agency PR work.

POSITION REPORTS TO: Account Assistant + Account Coordinator

ESSENTIAL DUTIES: Some responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Working on Muckrack as an online contact database and for research
  • Working on Fashion GPS as an online contact database, sample tracker and events manager
  • Tracking Samples to and from Fashion Editors at magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, and freelance stylists
  • Locating samples and upkeep of the sample log
  • Handling return requests from Fashion Assistants at publications
  • Updating media Lists and company contact lists
  • Clipping press daily using Photoshop
  • Monitoring print and digital press for clips daily
  • Assist onsite with Fashion Week
  • Maintaining showroom and sample closet at all times

Recommended Articles

QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have excellent multitasking skills, pay close attention to detail while completing tasks in a timely manner, be proficient in excel, and above all, have a strong desire for a career in Public Relations and the fashion industry.

EXPERIENCE: Fashion PR experience in a similar internship is a plus but not essential.

SKILLS/APTITUDES: Attention to detail, good administrative, analytical, problem-solving, oral/written communication skills are required.

HOURS: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, 2-5 days per week  

TO APPLY: Please send your resume to Scout@kruppgroup.com, subject line PR Intern.

Related Stories

krupp-125
Sponsored Story

KRUPP Group Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.

Sep 15, 2021
krupp-125
Sponsored Story

Krupp Group Is Hiring A Director of Finance & Operations In New York, NY

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.

Oct 7, 2019
krupp-125
Sponsored Story

KRUPP Group Is Hiring An Office & People Coordinator In New York, NY

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.

Oct 7, 2021
krupp-125
Sponsored Story

Krupp Group Is Hiring An Account Assistant, Editorial In New York, NY

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.

May 28, 2021