Krupp Group Is Seeking A Spring '22 PR Intern In New York, NY

LOCATION: New York City, New York

COMPANY: Krupp Group

TITLE: Public Relations Intern

TERM: Spring 2022

We are seeking dynamic and responsible interns who can commit 2-5 days a week to start mid/to late January through May. This is an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience in Agency PR work.



POSITION REPORTS TO: Account Assistant + Account Coordinator



ESSENTIAL DUTIES: Some responsibilities include, but are not limited to:



Working on Muckrack as an online contact database and for research

Working on Fashion GPS as an online contact database, sample tracker and events manager

Tracking Samples to and from Fashion Editors at magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, and freelance stylists

Locating samples and upkeep of the sample log

Handling return requests from Fashion Assistants at publications

Updating media Lists and company contact lists

Clipping press daily using Photoshop

Monitoring print and digital press for clips daily

Assist onsite with Fashion Week

Maintaining showroom and sample closet at all times



QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have excellent multitasking skills, pay close attention to detail while completing tasks in a timely manner, be proficient in excel, and above all, have a strong desire for a career in Public Relations and the fashion industry.



EXPERIENCE: Fashion PR experience in a similar internship is a plus but not essential.



SKILLS/APTITUDES: Attention to detail, good administrative, analytical, problem-solving, oral/written communication skills are required.



HOURS: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, 2-5 days per week



TO APPLY: Please send your resume to Scout@kruppgroup.com, subject line PR Intern.