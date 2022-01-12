Krupp Group Is Seeking A Spring '22 PR Intern In New York, NY
LOCATION: New York City, New York
COMPANY: Krupp Group
TITLE: Public Relations Intern
TERM: Spring 2022
We are seeking dynamic and responsible interns who can commit 2-5 days a week to start mid/to late January through May. This is an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience in Agency PR work.
POSITION REPORTS TO: Account Assistant + Account Coordinator
ESSENTIAL DUTIES: Some responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Working on Muckrack as an online contact database and for research
- Working on Fashion GPS as an online contact database, sample tracker and events manager
- Tracking Samples to and from Fashion Editors at magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, and freelance stylists
- Locating samples and upkeep of the sample log
- Handling return requests from Fashion Assistants at publications
- Updating media Lists and company contact lists
- Clipping press daily using Photoshop
- Monitoring print and digital press for clips daily
- Assist onsite with Fashion Week
- Maintaining showroom and sample closet at all times
QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have excellent multitasking skills, pay close attention to detail while completing tasks in a timely manner, be proficient in excel, and above all, have a strong desire for a career in Public Relations and the fashion industry.
EXPERIENCE: Fashion PR experience in a similar internship is a plus but not essential.
SKILLS/APTITUDES: Attention to detail, good administrative, analytical, problem-solving, oral/written communication skills are required.
HOURS: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, 2-5 days per week
TO APPLY: Please send your resume to Scout@kruppgroup.com, subject line PR Intern.