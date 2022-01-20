La Ligne Is Hiring A Store Manager In Dallas, TX

Based in New York City, La Ligne offers a line of classic essentials that you can eat, sleep, drink, and dance in every day.

La Ligne starts with the iconic stripe but doesn’t stop there. We create everyday essentials and statement pieces – versatile staples that can be effortlessly styled together from dawn to dusk. We are looking for an exceptional Store Manager to lead our team-oriented boutique in Highland Park Village.

Role:



You are a go-getter with a confident sense of personal style. You’re organized with a sharp eye for detail and care deeply about the little things. You are driven and goal-oriented and value the importance of developing and maintaining client relationships while providing unparalleled customer service. You understand how to communicate with your team and lead others to raise the bar. You exude a sense of fun and playfulness, but you always get the job done. Above all, you are a team player with a positive attitude.



The Store Manager is responsible for the growth and profitability of the store. The Store Manager must exemplify exceptional time management skills in order to ensure excellence, training, and development of each team member.

Responsibilities:

Directly manage, coach, develop, and motivate sales team

Meet and exceed sales goals with sales associates by developing strategic and actionable plans to achieve those goals

Set, uphold, and enforce guest service and culture standards

Arrange team meetings and trainings to promote product knowledge and generate sales

Provide daily and weekly store re-caps to corporate

Maintain a strong presence on the sales floor by building relationships by putting a big focus on building clientele

Uphold visual and merchandising guidelines and display new product weekly in front window

Ensure all company protocol is enforced at all times

Organize, plan, and execute in-store events

Competitive compensation will be provided.

For consideration, please send your resume to jobs@lalignenyc.com.