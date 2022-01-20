LA LIGNE IS LOOKING FOR CLIENT ADVISORS, DALLAS & NEW YORK
La Ligne starts with the iconic stripe but doesn't stop there. We create everyday essentials and statement pieces - versatile staples that can be effortlessly styled together from dawn to dusk. We are looking for hard-working, energetic associates to join our team-oriented retail boutiques in New York City, Dallas, and East Hampton.
Role:
You are a go-getter with a confident sense of personal style. You’re organized with a sharp eye for detail, and care deeply about the little things. You bring a customer service-oriented attitude to work no matter what. You love to learn and expand your product knowledge by gathering customer feedback. Above all, you are a team player with a positive attitude.
Requirements:
● Experience clienteling
● Strong design aesthetic and sense of style
● New York City, Hamptons, or Dallas based
● 1-2 years retail experience preferred
● Bachelor's Degree preferred
Part and full-time positions available.
For consideration, please send your resume to jobs@lalignenyc.com!