LA LIGNE IS LOOKING FOR CLIENT ADVISORS, DALLAS & NEW YORK

Based in New York City, La Ligne offers a line of classic essentials that you can eat, sleep, drink, and dance in every day.

La Ligne starts with the iconic stripe but doesn't stop there. We create everyday essentials and statement pieces - versatile staples that can be effortlessly styled together from dawn to dusk. We are looking for hard-working, energetic associates to join our team-oriented retail boutiques in New York City, Dallas, and East Hampton.

Role:

You are a go-getter with a confident sense of personal style. You’re organized with a sharp eye for detail, and care deeply about the little things. You bring a customer service-oriented attitude to work no matter what. You love to learn and expand your product knowledge by gathering customer feedback. Above all, you are a team player with a positive attitude.

Requirements:

● Experience clienteling

● Strong design aesthetic and sense of style

● New York City, Hamptons, or Dallas based

● 1-2 years retail experience preferred

● Bachelor's Degree preferred



Part and full-time positions available.



For consideration, please send your resume to jobs@lalignenyc.com!