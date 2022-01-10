Lelet NY Is Hiring An Art Director In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Lelet NY

You will lead up the Art Direction at Lelet, creating modern, informative and beautiful branding and content which drives the company’s rapid growth. In this role you will be updating the overall visual identity of the brand, planning, implementing and monitoring the company’s social media strategy in order to increase brand awareness and overall sales. We are seeking someone who will be the point person for all of LELET’s shoots, content, packaging, and coordinator of our Social Media. We are looking for someone who is extremely talented, creative and strategic. This role is required to be in our Manhattan office five (5) days a week. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to be eligible for this position.

Functions will include, but are not limited to:

● Grow & improve the Branded world of LELET, including updating packaging, Web, Social Media

● Head up photo and video shoots on a weekly basis of varying scale

● Conceptualize informative content Liaising with experts in the field

● Ideate and create photo and video content for social media and Web; may require using yourself as a model

● Utilizing graphic designer skills to create additional social media content, emphasis on High taste level in color and typeface

● Liaise with product and marketing teams to align content creation with product development and marketing goals

● Contribute to social media growth strategy across ALL platforms with a focus on informative video content to expand following and acquire customers

● Develop copy for social media content and other marketing materials

● Oversee completion of social assets and schedule on our marketing calendar

● Oversee Cataloging all existing visual content and maintain catalog on a continuing basis

● Help to build out and implement influencer marketing strategy

● Manage all social media channels including Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, Pinterest and Yutube

You are:

● A top performer with 3-7 years experience working on a company’s art direction/ social media content

● Creative, visual, forward thinking and constantly keeping your eye on what is new

● Excellent in Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and creating GIFs

● Skilled in taking and editing iPhone photographs

● Experienced with Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook, Pinterest, Youtube and other social media platforms

● Able to interpret social media KPIs

● A strong communicator with excellent written skills

● Organized and with a high attention to detail

● Highly motivated, self-starter with excellent time management and prioritization skills

● Able to wear many hats and open to take on new tasks

● Passionate about excelling in a hands-on, fast paced environment



To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to sara@leletny.com subject line Art Director