Lelet NY Is Hiring An E-Commerce Manager In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Lelet NY

In this role you will be responsible for all things ecommerce including strategic improvement and optimization of our website and maintaining our product assortment online.



Lelet NY is seeking an E-Commerce Manager who is strategic, tech savvy and excited about our product. This role is required to be in our Manhattan office five (5) days a week. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to be eligible for this position.



Functions will include, but are not limited to:

● Lead the ideation, technical development and launch of innovative digital products that enable customers to seamlessly interact with LELET products and website; get alignment from cross-functional team members on their vision and requirements

● Ensure our customers’ online shopping experiences are seamless from home page to check out by consistently performing a series of checks of product pages, category pages, cross-sells, search keywords, and navigational elements

● Responsible for proper set up and optimization of all collection pages including filters, navigation placement and SEO friendly language

● Oversee implementation of new ecommerce apps and technologies; proactively look for value-add improvements

● Work hand-in-hand with our web developers, as an advocate for LELET, to ensure development is executed per business requirements; support developers in product set up in testing environments

● Create reports analyzing sales and marketing campaigns, resulting in data-driven recommendations

● Manage and collaborate with E-Commerce Associate

● Manage product catalogue ensuring correct end-to-end item set up, product attributes, product photography, pricing, copyrighting and activation

● Oversee merchandising of our website’s collection pages; ensure all collections are up-to-date with marketing calendars and sort products by relevance

● Partner with Customer Service to understand customer feedback and requests for site enhancements and product requests

You are:

● A top performer with 4-8 years experience in an ecommerce/merchandising/digital marketing role; experience managing colleagues is preferred

● Very tech savvy and experienced with different ecommerce platforms and systems; have basic knowledge of HTML and experience partnering with web developers

● An eCommerce retail tool aficionado, including Shopify, Klaviyo and CRM tools

● Analytical and a problem solver

● Strategic-minded and can think “big picture”; understands best practices for web optimization

● Understands the ecommerce customer experience and has a perspective for improvements

● Comfortable with using excel to sort and manipulate data and numbers

● Highly motivated, self-starter with excellent time management and prioritization skills

● Have strong communication and writing skills

● Detail oriented

● Able to wear many hats and open to take on new tasks

● Passionate about excelling in a hands-on, fast paced environment



To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to sara@leletny.com subject line E-Commerce Manager