L'etoile Sport Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Manager In New York, NY

Part-Time Social Media Manager

L'etoile Sport is looking for an energetic, inspired, and enthusiastic content creator for advertising campaigns in the social media and digital world. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of the foundational principles of social media and digital marketing with experience in advertising, sales, and community management. The Social Media Marketing Manager will work closely with the Driver Recruiting and Sales Departments to craft, share, engage and grow our audience with the ultimate goal to attract and convert new drivers and customers. 

To Apply: Please send your resume to yesim@letoilesport.com, subject line P/T Social Media Manager.

www.letoilesport.com
@letoile_sport

