Local Color NY Is Hiring A Junior Producer / Office Manager In New York, NY

Local Color NY is a premier full-service content creation & retouching studio based in Brooklyn, New York since 2014.
local color logo

Local Color NY is a premier full-service content creation & retouching studio based in Brooklyn, New York since 2014. We offer production, post-production and creative services for fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands across digital and print media. Clients include New Balance, Outdoor Voices and Everlane.

We are currently recruiting a junior producer/office manager. Duties will include (but not be limited to) assisting the Managing Director/Head of Production with all elements of shoot production, logging, preparing and shipping samples, file processing/organization, casting and general office management.

The ideal candidate will be production focused, super organized, motivated and a self starter and with some similar fashion industry experience. The role provides opportunity for growth within the company with experience gained. Some knowledge of basic retouching is a plus but not an essential.

Salary to 55k commensurate to experience.

To Apply: Please send your resume to studio@localcolorny.com, subject line Junior Producer / Office Manager.

Feb 1, 2021
