LOLA Production Is Seeking A Production Intern In Los Angeles & Accounting Intern In New York (Paid Internships)

About LOLA

LOLA Production is a full-service creative production company specializing in the fashion, lifestyle, beauty and luxury industries. Based in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Milan and Stockholm, we are now seeking a motivated and enthusiastic Production Intern to assist us in our Los Angeles office.



PRODUCTION INTERN LOS ANGELES

Responsibilities

- Maintain appearance of office throughout the week

- Stock refrigerator, storage, pantry and kit items

- Order working meals for employees as needed

- Manage and track incoming and outgoing shipments

- Assist with job preparation, execution, and wrapping



Ideal Candidate

Ideal candidates are interested in the production industry, detail oriented, and have excellent organizational skills. As the intern will be in the middle of all production happenings, we are looking for someone who is eager to learn and grow alongside the company.



Requirements

- Must be LA based

- Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Drive, especially Google Sheets

- Knowledge and experience with Adobe Creative Suite is a plus but not required



Internship Details

- Paid Internship

- Minimum Work Period: 2-3 months

- Minimum Workdays: 2-3 days / week



Location

- Los Angeles, CA



Start Date

- ASAP

ACCOUNTING INTERN NEW YORK

Responsibilities

- Support finance manager with AP / AR duties and bank / credit card reconciliations

- Assist production team and finance manager to reconcile job expenses

- Post transactions in Quickbooks Online

- Help finance manager arrange vendor payment runs

- Assist in special projects and provide admin support to finance manager as needed



Requirements

- Excellent in Excel, Google Sheets and Google Docs

- Attention to detail

- Must be proficient in QuickBooks or QuickBooks Online (QBO)

- Business or accounting degree preferred

- Must be proactive in handling duties



Location

New York, NY



Start Date

ASAP



To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to careers@lolaproduction.com and include the position and location you’re applying for in the subject of the email.