Lucien Pagès Communication Is Hiring A PR Assistant In New York, NY

Lucien Pagès Communication is a public relations agency founded in Paris in 2006 with a portfolio of high-profile luxury brands as well as young, up-and-coming fashion and luxury labels that have become industry references. We opened an office in New York in 2019. Please visit our Instagram to find out more about the work that we do and who our clients are: @lucienpagescommunication

Responsibilities:

· Sample trafficking

o Handle shoot requests, follow up on sample loan returns

o Update inventory, log outgoing and incoming sample loans in database

o Assist with organizing the showroom, visual merchandising, pack and unpack shipments

o Liaise with editors for credit requests, assets requests, showroom appointments

· Coverage Reports

o Track/monitor credits, articles, mentions of brands represented by LPC

o Prepare press clippings and assist with compiling press and social media reports

· Event and Press Days Support:

o Assist with invitations mailings and RSVPs tracking

o Setup, front-of-house responsibilities

· VIPs and Influencers:

o Assist with research on influencers and up-and-coming VIPs

o Assist with mailing samples or gifts to VIPs and influencers

· Assist with special projects as needed

· Administrative and receptionist tasks as they arise

· Take meeting notes when required

The ideal candidate:

Candidates must be detail oriented and well organized, highly motivated, have excellent written and verbal communication skills, MAC computer skills, be passionate and knowledgeable about luxury fashion and the brands we represent.



Relevant experience, such as a PR assistant role at another agency or in-house, a fashion PR internship or showroom experience, is required. Experience with Fashion GPS or a similar inventory and events management system and contact database is a plus.



To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to Sophia Wolff, Director of Lucien Pagès New York, at swolff@lucienpages.com.