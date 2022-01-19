Skip to main content
Luxe & Lace is Hiring a Bridal Sales Consultant in Brooklyn, NY

Luxe & Lace is a luxury bridal and accessories WOC-owned boutique with sample sizes from 2-28.

Since opening in 2017, Luxe & Lace has assisted brides-to-be in finding the perfect dress for their special day.

The Bridal Sales Consultant will assist brides-to-be and ensure they receive the most elevated experience. We are looking for a passionate person with at least 2 years of experience in a retail sales role. The Bridal Sales Consultant should provide excellent customer service, have a positive attitude, be goal-oriented, be a problem-solver, and be willing to learn! This role will allow you to work directly with the owner and learn the ins and outs of starting and growing a business.

This is a part-time position (that could also be full-time) at our NYC boutique located in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. The ideal candidate will be available to work weekends.

Responsibilities

  • Assist and advise the client with a professional demeanor, all while providing excellent service and satisfying their needs.
  • Meet store sales and efficiency goals.
  • On a daily basis, complete appointment-related tasks in order to properly prepare for upcoming appointments while ensuring perfect attention to detail and customer satisfaction.
  • Maintain store cleanliness and organization.
  • Generate business and traffic through the management of your client portfolio in addition to the clients that arrive through social media.
  • Perform administrative support tasks: telephone support, cashier closing, receipt of merchandise, tracking, transfers, unboxing new inventory, packing and shipping customer orders, etc.

Job Requirements

  • At least 2 years of experience in a retail sales role
  • Ability to take initiative
  • Positive attitude and ability to connect and be personable with clients

Please submit your resume to luxelacebridal@yahoo.com, subject line Luxe & Lace Bridal Sales Consultant.

Instagram @luxelacebridal
Facebook @luxelacebridalboutique

