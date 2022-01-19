Luxe & Lace is Hiring a Bridal Sales Consultant in Brooklyn, NY
Since opening in 2017, Luxe & Lace has assisted brides-to-be in finding the perfect dress for their special day.
The Bridal Sales Consultant will assist brides-to-be and ensure they receive the most elevated experience. We are looking for a passionate person with at least 2 years of experience in a retail sales role. The Bridal Sales Consultant should provide excellent customer service, have a positive attitude, be goal-oriented, be a problem-solver, and be willing to learn! This role will allow you to work directly with the owner and learn the ins and outs of starting and growing a business.
This is a part-time position (that could also be full-time) at our NYC boutique located in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. The ideal candidate will be available to work weekends.
Responsibilities
- Assist and advise the client with a professional demeanor, all while providing excellent service and satisfying their needs.
- Meet store sales and efficiency goals.
- On a daily basis, complete appointment-related tasks in order to properly prepare for upcoming appointments while ensuring perfect attention to detail and customer satisfaction.
- Maintain store cleanliness and organization.
- Generate business and traffic through the management of your client portfolio in addition to the clients that arrive through social media.
- Perform administrative support tasks: telephone support, cashier closing, receipt of merchandise, tracking, transfers, unboxing new inventory, packing and shipping customer orders, etc.
Job Requirements
- At least 2 years of experience in a retail sales role
- Ability to take initiative
- Positive attitude and ability to connect and be personable with clients
Please submit your resume to luxelacebridal@yahoo.com, subject line Luxe & Lace Bridal Sales Consultant.
Instagram @luxelacebridal
Facebook @luxelacebridalboutique