Luxe & Lace is Hiring a Bridal Sales Consultant in Brooklyn, NY

Since opening in 2017, Luxe & Lace has assisted brides-to-be in finding the perfect dress for their special day.

The Bridal Sales Consultant will assist brides-to-be and ensure they receive the most elevated experience. We are looking for a passionate person with at least 2 years of experience in a retail sales role. The Bridal Sales Consultant should provide excellent customer service, have a positive attitude, be goal-oriented, be a problem-solver, and be willing to learn! This role will allow you to work directly with the owner and learn the ins and outs of starting and growing a business.

This is a part-time position (that could also be full-time) at our NYC boutique located in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. The ideal candidate will be available to work weekends.

Responsibilities

Assist and advise the client with a professional demeanor, all while providing excellent service and satisfying their needs.

Meet store sales and efficiency goals.

On a daily basis, complete appointment-related tasks in order to properly prepare for upcoming appointments while ensuring perfect attention to detail and customer satisfaction.

Maintain store cleanliness and organization.

Generate business and traffic through the management of your client portfolio in addition to the clients that arrive through social media.

Perform administrative support tasks: telephone support, cashier closing, receipt of merchandise, tracking, transfers, unboxing new inventory, packing and shipping customer orders, etc.

Job Requirements

At least 2 years of experience in a retail sales role

Ability to take initiative

Positive attitude and ability to connect and be personable with clients

Please submit your resume to luxelacebridal@yahoo.com, subject line Luxe & Lace Bridal Sales Consultant.



Instagram @luxelacebridal

Facebook @luxelacebridalboutique