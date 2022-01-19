It's Maluma Baby for Versace!

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Listen, we still have ways to go with the Spring 2022 fashion campaign rollout, but it sure does look like menswear is beating out womenswear with the casting this season. First, it was Tom Holland for Prada. Now? It's Maluma, baby, the new face of Versace!

The Colombian superstar — a.k.a. Juan Luis Londoño Arias, a.k.a. Papi Juancho, a.k.a. the star of J.Lo's latest rom-com — is taking his longstanding relationship with Versace a step further, starring in the brand's Spring 2022 menswear ads. He's worn the brand often, on stage and on the red carpet, and was even Donatella Versace's date to the 2021 Met Gala.

"When I met Maluma for the first time, immediately I felt his energy and his engaging personality," she said, in a statement. "He's a forward-thinker and never scared to challenge himself. He's the kind of man that makes a difference and makes the world a better place — this makes him the perfect Versace man!"

Photo: Courtesy of Versace

Now, Maluma is a big fan of fashion, collaborating with stylist Ugo Mozie on a wardrobe filled with a who's-who of established and emerging labels alike, ranging from Balmain, Thom Browne and Louis Vuitton to Daily Paper, Les Benjamins and Bluemarble. He's also done a bit of modeling, too: He starred in Saks Fifth Avenue's Spring 2021 campaign alongside Tiffany Haddish; he appeared in Balmain's Resort 2021 menswear lookbook and collaborated with the French fashion brand on a capsule; he showed off his Calvins for Spring 2020 and got the coveted billboard on Houston St. Also, have you seen him?

"For me, this is a dream come true to be the face of an iconic fashion house like Versace and continuing to represent Colombia globally through music, fashion and much more," Maluma said of the Versace campaign. "Fashion is one of my biggest passions outside of music and being part of Donatella's vision, and the Versace family, is an honor."

Photo: Courtesy of Versace

Maluma was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott in the brand's Spring 2022 menswear collection. He even got to bring along his dog Buda, to appear alongside him in the imagery — something he called out as "one of my greatest highlights for 2022." Is it weird that I think same?

Photo: Courtesy of Versace

"Together, we have created memorable moments with custom performance and red carpet looks, magazine covers and the amazing Met Gala 2021 design," Maluma said of his relationship with the brand. "With this campaign, we're creating more memories as a fashion family together... This is to many more memories with my Versace family."

Once again, a round of applause for the casting teams of the Spring 2022 campaigns. Y'all are doing great work.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.