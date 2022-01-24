Manfred Thierry Mugler Has Died

Photo: Christian Marquardt/Getty Images

The fashion industry has lost another great. Manfred Thierry Mugler, the visionary creative whose artful and futuristic work shaped fashion for decades, passed away over the weekend. He was 73.

The news was shared to the designer's Instagram page. "#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," the caption read. "May his soul Rest In Peace."

The French fashion designer is perhaps best known for his work at his namesake brand, especially his shows from the 1980s and 1990s. Though he retired from the industry in 2002 — and the house lived on, under the creative direction of Nicola Formichetti, David Koma and, currently, Casey Cadwallader — Mugler continued to work with select collaborators on one-of projects, such as Beyoncé's 2009 "I Am... World Tour" wardrobe and Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala looks, as well as his fragrances.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Meanwhile, some of Mugler's most iconic archival runway designs got a second life, too, thanks to celebrities like Cardi B and her stylist Kollin Carter, who brought them back out for important red carpet events.

Mugler's work was widely admired by fashion fanatics and celebrities, especially performers. Upon the news of his passing, many who had the opportunity to collaborate with he designer — from Beyoncé to Diana Ross and her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross — expressed their condolences publicly.

The house of Mugler posted a tribute to its Instagram page as well. "A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day," the brand wrote.

Cadwallader, Mugler's creative director since late 2017, also shared some thoughts. "Manfred, I am so honored to have known you and to work within your beautiful world," he wrote. "You changed our perception of beauty, of confidence, of representation and self empowerment. Your legacy is something I carry with me in everything I do. Thank you."

Mugler is currently the subject of an exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, titled "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime," which will run until April 24, 2022.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.