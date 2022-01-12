Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Margaux Is Hiring A Part-Time Fit Specialist In Bleecker Street Flagship (NYC)

We are looking for an enthusiastic individual with a passion for the Margaux brand who can offer an exceptional and personalized shopping experience both in-store and online.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:
Margaux_Store_47

Position: Part-time Fit Specialist
Location: Bleecker Street flagship

Company Description
Margaux was launched in 2015 with the mission of creating exquisitely crafted, classic products that meet the demands of modern life - and along the way, redefining the way that shoes are sized and sold. Defined by luxurious materials, simplicity, and functionality, and informed by smart design, Margaux makes products that solve problems without compromising their form. They're the shoes you want to wear when you arrive, created to take you every place you want to go with confidence and chic.

Position Overview
Margaux is seeking a part time Fit Specialist to join our customer experience team, based at the flagship store located on Bleecker Street in the West Village.

We are looking for an enthusiastic individual with a passion for the Margaux brand who can offer an exceptional and personalized shopping experience both in-store and online. This position will be responsible for handling a variety of front-facing duties, including interacting with customers in our flagship store, as well as over email, phone, and our website chat feature.

Responsibilities
- Work directly with customers to create a memorable, personalized shopping experience
- Offer an offline introduction to the Margaux brand and products
- Help customers find their perfect fit both in-person and through virtual channels
- Work closely with the retail team at HQ to identify opportunities to maximize customer experience

Requirements
- An enthusiastic individual with a passion for person-to-person interactions
- Personable and creative; able to problem-solve on the spot
- Has a friendly and energetic personality; cultivates meaningful relationships with customers
- Exhibits professionalism in all situations
- Has previous retail or customer-facing experience
- Available to work weekends, holidays, and special events 

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@margauxny.com, subject line Part-Time Fit Specialist.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

MX CS 20190821 margaux
Sponsored Story

Margaux Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales Associate In New York, NY

Margaux was launched in 2015 with the mission of creating exquisitely crafted, classic products that meet the demands of modern life - and along the way, redefining the way that shoes are sized and sold.

Jul 9, 2021
Shot_07_193
Careers

Margaux Is Hiring A Part-Time Fit Specialist In New York, NY

Margaux was launched in 2015 with the mission of creating exquisitely crafted, classic products that meet the demands of modern life - and along the way, redefining the way that shoes are sized and sold.

Mar 7, 2018
MARGAUX_04_072_V3
Careers

Margaux Is Hiring A Sales Associate In Bloomingdale's 59th Street Flagship - New York, NY

Margaux is looking for a sales associate to join the team at their pop-in-shop in the Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship store.

Jan 11, 2019
Shot_07_193 sarah flint
Sponsored Story

Margaux Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales Associate In Bloomingdales (New York, NY)

Margaux was launched in 2015 with the mission of creating exquisitely crafted, classic products that meet the demands of modern life - and along the way, redefining the way that shoes are sized and sold.

Oct 30, 2019