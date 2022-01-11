Marilyn Models Is Seeking A Creative Intern In New York, NY
Marilyn Models located in the Chelsea Arts Building just a few blocks from Hudson Yards is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates. Intern will be working closely with agency Director on a variety of day-to-day duties.
Must be available for at least 3 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship and or can discuss weekly stipend.
Duties:
· Online scouting for new faces
· Taking digitals of the models
· Data entry
· Answering Phones
· Handling agency social media platforms
· Other agency and office related duties.
Required Skills:
· Strong computer skills including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook)
· Excellent Phone skills.
· Ability to multi-task.
· Photography experience a plus.
· Photoshop / graphic design skills.
· Social Media skills is a must.
Please send all resumes to Kristin@marilyn-ny.com