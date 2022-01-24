Great Outfits in Fashion History: Neve Campbell in a Subtly Sexy Co-ord

Neve Campbell at the "Scream 3" premiere in 2000. Photo: Granitz/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I admittedly have never seen "Scream" — Neve Campbell in a dark humor film doesn't excite me, but the star of the meta-horror franchise in a co-ord does. The Canadian actor, who reprised her role in the film's fifth installment earlier this month, wore the aforementioned two-piece to the "Scream 3" premiere in 2000, and while two decades have passed since its debut, there's about a 95% chance that Bella Hadid currently has the same outfit in her closet.

Campbell's look — a cuffed, relaxed-fit pant paired with a matching collared, midriff-revealing top — checks all the boxes of a present-day top model en route to dinner. The vertical contrast stitching on the top and pants creates a unique quilting effect that fits current trends. For added early-2000s flair that would score bonus points among the Y2K dressers of today, Campbell accessorized with a beaded mini bag and strappy heels.

If you're in the market for a cool co-ord that can function as lazy loungewear or subtly sexy evening attire, Shop some Campbell "Scream 3"-inspired picks below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

