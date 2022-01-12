OMA THE LABEL Is Hiring An Operations Assistant In New York, NY

We are New York City based fashion brand looking for a full time Customer Experience/Fashion Operation Assistant based in NEW YORK CITY!

Oma The Label is sold at major retailers including Macy’s, Selfridges, Hudson Bay, Rent The Runway.

NOTE: We need candidates who can start immediately and want to grow with a small but killer team.

We are hiring for: Operations/Customer Service Assistant



Key Responsibilities

Will assist the Operations Assistant in any of their needs, be hyper focused on customer inquiries/emails, order fulfillment, communicate either with influencers, stylist, editors or any other necessary parties. Have some knowledge in fashion and be able to take on any tasks and work well under pressure. This role is both analytical and creative with consumers and product quality at the center of all decision making.

What You Need:

· Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

· Knowledge of fashion brands and trends

· Social Media Savvy Instagram, Tik Tok and Pinterest

· Strong knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and Google Suite.

· Sufficient in business e-mailing and understanding of the e-commerce

· Able to prioritize and manage tasks required by supervisors and assigned to you.

· Possess a strong work ethic and multi-task personality

· Must own a laptop

· Manage multiple tasks at a time

· Business curiosity

· Education, And/or Experience

· Bachelor's Degree in Fashion and Business/Finance preferred, but not required.

· Work experience in Fashion, Apparel and E-commerce required

· Ability to lift up to a maximum of 40 lbs based on needs of the role.

· Be able to commute to our Manhattan office

· Be 18 years of age or older

What You’ll Do

· Assist with operational support such as order fulfillment, inventory management shipment scheduling, customer emails, follow up, and any other necessary tasks.

· Manage and coordinates with PR gifting, stylist pulls, communicate and reach out to influencers, publications, stylists and manage sample requests

· Help out in all other areas when needed

· Organize and help maintain all internal documents up to date

· Organize and keep track of inventory.

· maintaining and updating all products to include product descriptions, pricing, tagging, collection management and inventory integrity.

· Trouble shoot and provide solutions for efficiencies

· proficient with Shopify



Salary is commensurate with experience.



To apply for this position please email us at info@omathelabel.com with the subject as what position you are applying for.