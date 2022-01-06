OMA THE LABEL Is Hiring An Operations Manager In New York, NY

We are New York City based fashion brand looking for a full time Fashion Operation Manager based in NEW YORK CITY!

Oma The Label is sold at major retailers including Macy’s, Selfridges, Hudson Bay, Rent The Runway.

NOTE: We need candidates who can start immediately. This position will transition into a full time position, so we are only looking for candidates who are willing to transition into full time and want to grow with a small but killer team.

Operation Manager-

Key Responsibilities

Reporting to Neumi the CEO and Creative Director (CD, The operations Manager will be their right-hand person.



The ideal candidate is a fast learner, detail oriented and has a love for fashion, with extensive operations experience. The ideal candidate is responsible in assisting in managing the operations of the business, with tasks requested, helping, managing and coordinating with other assistants/interns.



This role will be responsible for Wholesale account set ups and continuous management, facilitating with vendor guidelines, Newsletter and social media content creation, maintaining and updating all products to include product descriptions, pricing, tagging, collection management and inventory integrity. This role is very dynamic, and no task is too small or too little. As this is a startup, we really need a roll up your sleeve when needed type of candidate.

What You’ll Do:

· Head and maintain strong working knowledge of all processes and policies

· Actively lead with safety, production, cost and quality at the forefront of all decision making

· Be patient, have strong communication skills and the capability of giving and receiving effective feedback including disciplinary action conversations

· Implement weekly – monthly schedule

· Ownership and accountability for task execution

· Communicate efficiently with the CEO

· Design, implement and monitor continuous improvement processes for the team

· Assist the CEO in overseeing overall productivity of department and workflow

· Be comfortable speaking with all business providers and partners

· Embrace continuous improvement

· Communicate feedback to better the operation and the employee experience

· Enforce safety guidelines, cleanliness and security standards

What You Need:

· 2-5 years experience in the fashion industry

· Capable of making decisions independently

· Have a positive, “can-do” attitude and excellent interpersonal skills

· Ability to work flex shifts, hours, nights and weekends as business dictates

· Strong written and verbal communication skills

· Intermediate to advanced computer skills (eg. Excel, spreadsheet software, PowerPoint/slides) as well as the ability to set up wholesale accounts.

· Forward-thinkers with the ability to articulate point of view and improve processes

· Ability to quickly recognize, diagnose and solve for challenges and workflow.

· Must operate with a sense of urgency and have attention to detail

· Align with the company's Core Values to ensure the best customer experience

· Ability to lift up to a maximum of 40 lbs based on needs of the role.

· Must own a laptop

· Manage multiple tasks at a time

· Education and/or Experience

· Bachelor's Degree in Fashion and Business/Finance preferred but not required.

· Work experience in Fashion, Apparel and E-commerce required

· Be 18 years of age or older

· Be able to commute to our Manhattan office



The hourly rate is between $21-25 based on experience.



To apply for this position please email us at omathelabel@gmail.com with the subject as Operations Manager.