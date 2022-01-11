ONDA Beauty Is Seeking A Merchandising Intern In New York, NY

Are you a fan of clean beauty with a knack for merchandising? If so, we'd love to hear from you! ONDA Beauty is looking for a merchandising intern to join our small but mighty team who meets the following criteria:

Qualifications

· The position requires strong business acumen, analytical skills, and an understanding of site merchandising

· High School Diploma or equivalent required

· Junior status (rising Senior at the time of the internship), pursuing a Bachelor’s degree with strong academic performance

· All majors will be considered for this opportunity

· Ability to utilize retail math skills to analyze and drive business

· Ability to independently organize and prioritize broad workload to meet deadlines in a challenging, fast-paced environment

· Ability to think through problems and apply strategies to solve

· Ability to multitask and collaborate cross functionally with multiple internal and external business partners

· Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

· Basic understanding of financial performance metrics and assortment planning

· Run and interpret reports and operate system tools as assigned by supervisor

· Exhibit high standards and accountability; take pride in accuracy

· Strong attention to detail

Responsibilities

· The Merchandising team maximizes sales and gross margin for each product category by identifying, procuring, and assorting the products that the ONDA customer demands

· As a Merchandising intern you will be part of the team responsible for the merchandise assortment encompassing both stores and e-commerce

· Attend and participate in weekly business meetings to review and recap sales performance

· Generate reports and analyze business performance metrics and make recommendations to maximize the business based on trends

· Competitive shop to analyze competitor pricing and trends

· Assist in SKU creation and management

· Assist in category management within the inventory management system

· Track in-season receipts and resolve shipping issues with vendors



Please note that the internship is unpaid, but will be great experience and resume-building. Those interested should please email mariless@ondabeauty.com.



ONDA Beauty is a conscious beauty business, aimed at those looking to experience the transformative power of clean products and intuitive treatments. We have three store/spa locations: in Tribeca NYC, Sag Harbor NY, and Sydney Australia. And an online store, ondabeauty.com.