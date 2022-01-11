Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

ONDA Beauty Is Seeking A Merchandising Intern In New York, NY

ONDA Beauty is a conscious beauty business, aimed at those looking to experience the transformative power of clean products and intuitive treatments.
ONDA logo

Are you a fan of clean beauty with a knack for merchandising? If so, we'd love to hear from you! ONDA Beauty is looking for a merchandising intern to join our small but mighty team who meets the following criteria:

Qualifications
· The position requires strong business acumen, analytical skills, and an understanding of site merchandising
· High School Diploma or equivalent required
· Junior status (rising Senior at the time of the internship), pursuing a Bachelor’s degree with strong academic performance
· All majors will be considered for this opportunity
· Ability to utilize retail math skills to analyze and drive business
· Ability to independently organize and prioritize broad workload to meet deadlines in a challenging, fast-paced environment
· Ability to think through problems and apply strategies to solve
· Ability to multitask and collaborate cross functionally with multiple internal and external business partners
· Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
· Basic understanding of financial performance metrics and assortment planning
· Run and interpret reports and operate system tools as assigned by supervisor
· Exhibit high standards and accountability; take pride in accuracy
· Strong attention to detail

Responsibilities
· The Merchandising team maximizes sales and gross margin for each product category by identifying, procuring, and assorting the products that the ONDA customer demands
· As a Merchandising intern you will be part of the team responsible for the merchandise assortment encompassing both stores and e-commerce
· Attend and participate in weekly business meetings to review and recap sales performance
· Generate reports and analyze business performance metrics and make recommendations to maximize the business based on trends
· Competitive shop to analyze competitor pricing and trends
· Assist in SKU creation and management
· Assist in category management within the inventory management system
· Track in-season receipts and resolve shipping issues with vendors

Please note that the internship is unpaid, but will be great experience and resume-building. Those interested should please email mariless@ondabeauty.com.

ONDA Beauty is a conscious beauty business, aimed at those looking to experience the transformative power of clean products and intuitive treatments. We have three store/spa locations: in Tribeca NYC, Sag Harbor NY, and Sydney Australia. And an online store, ondabeauty.com.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

pexels-arın-turkay-450038
Sponsored Story

ONDA Beauty Is Seeking A Social Media Intern To Start In New York, NY

Are you a fan of beauty (clean beauty specifically!) and marketing/social media? Are you looking for an internship? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you.

Jul 26, 2021
pexels-arın-turkay-450038
Sponsored Story

ONDA Beauty Is Seeking Marketing / Social Media Interns In New York, NY

Are you a fan of beauty (clean beauty specifically!) and marketing/social media? Do you have a knack for TikTok? Are you looking for an internship? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you.

Jan 6, 2022
paul wilmot logo
Careers

Paul Wilmot Communications Is Seeking A Beauty Intern In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is seeking a hardworking and dedicated Intern for the Beauty Division who is bright, organized, upbeat, efficient and beauty enthusiast.

Jan 11, 2019
balmyard beauty
Careers

Balmyard Beauty Is Seeking A Beauty Intern For Summer 2019 In New York, NY

Our Summer 2019 intern will have a chance to learn more about production, product development, sales, social media/marketing and what it is like to work on a small, intimate team.

May 21, 2019