Sponsored Story

ONDA Beauty Is Seeking Marketing / Social Media Interns In New York, NY

Are you a fan of beauty (clean beauty specifically!) and marketing/social media? Do you have a knack for TikTok? Are you looking for an internship? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you.
Are you a fan of beauty (clean beauty specifically!) and marketing/social media? Do you have a knack for TikTok? Are you looking for an internship? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you. Please note that the internship is unpaid, but will be great experience and resume-building. Those interested can email me at cristina@ondabeauty.com.

ONDA Beauty is looking for a creative, self-starting social media intern to start ASAP in the new year, ideally through the end of the summer, with potential to transition to full-time in the fall. This intern's primary responsibilities will be helping to manage our Instagram, and growing our TikTok channel. We may occasionally delegate other tasks to this individual, but social media will be the main focus.

ONDA is a conscious beauty business, aimed at those looking to experience the transformative power of clean products and intuitive treatments. We have three store/spa locations: in Tribeca NYC, Sag Harbor NY, and Sydney Australia. And an online store, ondabeauty.com.

