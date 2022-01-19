Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Freelance Senior Publicist In New York, NY

PWC is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Senior Freelance Publicist to join its thriving Lifestyle team, which works with Cannabis and CBD wellness brands.

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Senior Freelance Publicist to join its thriving Lifestyle team, which works with Cannabis and CBD wellness brands. The ideal candidate will lead media strategy with a focus on brand launches, on-going product placement, executive profiles, virtual press meetings, strategic brand partnerships and influencer engagement.

Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.

The ideal candidate for this role will possess a breadth of experience across lifestyle, wellness, cannabis, start-ups, and b-to-b PR with a minimum of 5-7 years of experience in this area. This candidate will demonstrate the ability to negotiate and secure features, executive profiles, product placement and ongoing coverage on behalf of clients. This candidate will have superior knowledge of the evolving media landscape and regularly contribute to new ideas for placement opportunities.

Maintain fast-paced account activity, using current PR plan as a framework

Handle majority of all pitching for the client – including strategizing on larger scale editorial opportunities; continually update and monitor status report to ensure pitching efforts on track with the support of an Assistant

Research potential partnership opportunities / arrange meetings with strategic partners (including, but not limited to, speaking engagement opportunities, panels, wellness summits, etc.)

Attend virtual client meetings equipped with pertinent updates and new ideas

Uphold a strong understanding of social and digital media and its overall importance

A strong understanding and awareness of the influencing blogs and bloggers of the moment and the content belonging to each

Seek out, coordinate and handle virtual desk side appointments

A strong understanding of media reporting for a specific brand and its commercial initiatives

Knowledge of Cannabis Industry a plus

Ability to communicate on a professional level with top level executives

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have 5-7 years’ experience

Must be good communicator with good writing skills

Possess an existing roster of relevant media contacts

Open to all Candidates

Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com