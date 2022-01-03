Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Publish date:

PhotoBook Is Seeking Editorial Interns (Remote)

PhotoBook is looking for Writing interns for Fashion, Beauty, Culture, Travel, and Events sections. They must be diligent with working in a remote environment.
PhotoBook, an online magazine based in New York City, curates original, creative works that reflect the social conscience sweeping the fashion industry around the world. It focuses on emerging talent while celebrating racial and other types of diversity in its coverage of ethical and sustainable brands.

Check out https://www.photobookmagazine.com.

Please send resume + portfolio to photobookmagazine1@gmail.com. Please list which section you are interested in along with Instagram Handle and any writing samples you may have.

Internship is non-paid, but a great way to build a portfolio with published work.

