Must Read: Pieter Mulier Talks Alaïa's Legacy and New Collection, 'Fashion Icons' With Fern Mallis Brings Back André Leon Talley Conversation

Plus, Anna Wintour writes a tribute to Talley.
A look from the Alaïa Summer/Fall 2022 collection. 

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Pieter Mulier talks Alaïa's legacy and his sophomore collection
Business of Fashion's Tim Blanks sat down with Pieter Mulier to discuss his sophomore collection for Alaïa, which debuted Sunday evening in Paris, in addition to what he's learned a year into his tenure. Mulier defined Alaïa to Blanks as "a form and femininity that's very powerful," adding that it's "about detail" and is "very sensual, without a touch of vulgarity." Mulier believes he brings "something mathematical that wasn't in the house," noting that his second collection is more "pure" than his first. {Business of Fashion

'Fashion Icons' with Fern Mallis brings back André Leon Talley conversation
"Fashion Icons" with Fern Mallis at the 92nd Street Y has made its 2013 conversation with André Leon Talley available on YouTube until the end of February. In the intimate discussion between the late icon and Mallis, Talley talked about growing up in the segregated South and working alongside some of the most enduring fashion legends of all time. You can watch the entire conversation here. {Fashionista inbox} 

Anna Wintour writes tribute to André Leon Talley 
In Anna Wintour's tribute to André Leon Talley for Vogue, the editor reflects on her friendship with her late colleague, writing that Talley "had the incredible gift, one amplified by his immense charm, of always being able to joyfully turn the volume of life up — way, way up." Wintour also touches on Talley's "incisive and hilarious commentary," as well as his kindness and chivalry. {Vogue

