9 Top Trends From the Pre-Fall 2022 Collections

The Pre-Fall 2022 collections tell a refined tale of bringing sexy back, synthesizing the big ideas proposed for Spring 2022 into wearable and comfortable pieces in bold colors and practical silhouettes.

Brands continue to reflect on functional daywear with toned-down tweeds, tamed animal prints and experimenting with plaid. The jeans are getting roomier while the skirts are getting even shorter. (Balmain, Burberry, Chanel, David Koma and Versace have abbreviated hemlines in every shade and shape.) Meanwhile, dressing like a teddy bear or a beloved doodle is the new sartorial security blanket.

Check out all the top trends from Pre-Fall 2022 in the galleries below.

Dress Like the Rainbow

16 Gallery 16 Images

With rainbow patterns and palettes, designers make it clear that Pre-Fall 2022 is about new beginnings and a brighter future. Christopher Jonn Rogers and Oscar de la Renta lead the optimistic wave with cheery assortments that serve as a friendly reminder that there's always light at the end of a dark tunnel.

Go Mini

14 Gallery 14 Images

Spring's mini skirts are sticking around for yet another season. Balmain, Burberry, Chanel, David Koma and Versace are just a few top designers giving our bare thighs more time to shine with abbreviated hemlines for Pre-Fall 2022.

Fiery Red

19 Gallery 19 Images

An energized red hue punctuates numerous Pre-Fall 2022 collections, intensifying our desire for eveningwear and dressing up. These crimson-tinted garments are the perfect conversation-starters.

Lessons in Layering

11 Gallery 11 Images

What to do when you want to wear something cropped or worth showing off, but need to dress for warmth? The Pre-Fall 2022 solution is to layer over your sweater underneath the item you want to display, versus the other way around.

Lounge-Worthy Denim

15 Gallery 15 Images

After a few seasons of leaning heavily on fleece and knit separates, brands are onto something new in the comfy clothes department: loose-fitting denim. Chanel is giving its jeans a loungewear boost with elastic waistbands, while R13 has jean jackets in oversized hoodie proportions.

Not Your Grandma's Tweed

12 Gallery 12 Images

Once a stuffy dust-gatherer, brands want tweed to become a central player in your late summer/early fall wardrobe. St. John has a sleeveless romper done in the woolen fabric, and Giambattista Valli uses the twill pattern on an off-the-shoulder mini dress.

Plaid With an Attitude

16 Gallery 16 Images

All sorts of plaid — from punky to preppy and even grunge — are getting the confused weather Pre-Fall treatment, meaning they wind up on everything from long coats to pleated mini skirts.

Show Your Spots

25 Gallery 25 Images

A sophisticated casual take on animal prints is cropping up in several Pre-Fall 2022 collections. Etro uses cheetah spots to play up roomy closet essentials, and Jil Sander waterproofs them with a sleek rain jacket. Et Ochs, meanwhile, takes a walk on the wild side with a night-out-ready, zebra-striped dress.

Teddy Textures

11 Gallery 11 Images

Designers are coming up with grown-up, wearable updates to the teddy bear for Pre-Fall 2022, with plenty of cuddly coats and fuzzy footwear. Here's hoping these snuggly garments provide the comfort and companionship that will help us survive another year of Covid curveballs.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.