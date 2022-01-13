Skip to main content

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Covers 'Vanity Fair,' Style Heroine Is Now Sergio Rossi's Artistic Director

Plus, new report links fashion brands to company closely tied to Xinjiang.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Priyanka Chopra covers Vanity Fair
Priyanka Chopra Jonas fronts Vanity Fair's February 2022 issue, photographed by Emma Summerton. In the accompanying profile by Rebecca Ford, the actor discusses her career trajectory (and leading two Hollywood projects, "Text for You" and "Citadel," in 2022), the challenges she's faced along the way and more. {Vanity Fair}

Style Heroine is now the artistic director of Sergio Rossi
Evangelie Smyrniotaki, a.k.a. Style Heroine, has been named artistic director of the Italian footwear brand Sergio Rossi, WWD reports. The content creator won't be designing — save for a Evangelie Smyrniotaki x Sergio Rossi capsule collection set to debut during Milan Fashion Week — but will rather be spearheading Sergio Rossi's ad campaigns, styling and other content. {WWD}

New report links fashion brands to company closely tied to Xinjiang
An investigation by Alison Killing and Megha Rajagopalan published to Buzzfeed News suggests that, even though fashion brands have promised to not use cotton sourced from Xinjiang — and despite regulation banning the import of cotton to the U.S. from there — they maintain ties with a textile company closely tied to the region. {Buzzfeed News}

Recommended Articles

Why luxury wants in on mystery boxes
In Business of Fashion, Daniel-Yaw Miller reports on LVMH's recent investment in the U.K.-based mystery box start-up Heat and what it tell us about the future of the market — which has seen a renewed surge over the past few years — as well as luxury's role in it. {Business of Fashion}

Homepage image: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

