Skip to main content

Must Read: Remembering André Leon Talley, Alana Haim Covers 'Harper's Bazaar'

Plus, what's going on with Brock Collection?
Andre Leon Talley speaks during 'The Gospel According to AndrŽ' Q&A during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Remembering André Leon Talley
There's a lot of great writing being published about André Leon Talley, reflecting on his life and legacy following his passing — some starting points: Read Robin Givhan in the Washington Post, Saeed Jones on Substack, Véronique Hyland in Elle and Rachel Tashjian in GQ. {Washington Post, Substack, Elle, GQ}

Alana Haim covers Harper's Bazaar
Alana Haim is the face of Harper's Bazaar's Joy issue, for February 2022, photographed by Josh Olins. In the accompanying profile, she discusses making her acting debut in "Licorice Pizza," growing up in the Valley and more with Molly Lambert. {Harper's Bazaar}

Recommended Articles

HBZ020122Cover_FlowerUseForWeb

What's going on with Brock Collection?
Business of Fashion's Alexandra Mondalek looks into what's been happening at Brock Collection. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund-winning brand seems to have cut ties with many wholesale partners, hasn't posted to its social media since October and hasn't participated in New York Fashion Week since February 2020. {Business of Fashion}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

STAUD_NEWBALANCE_SS20_SNEAKERS
News

Must Read: Jay Manuel Talks 'ANTM' Exit, André Leon Talley's Book Is More Than a Tell-All

Plus, Staud collaborates with New Balance.

May 14, 2020
Editor-at-Large for Vogue Magazine Andre Leon Tally at the Narciso Rodriguez 2008 Fashion Show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2008 on September 9, 2007 in New York City
News

Fashion Remembers André Leon Talley

The breadth of people sharing their condolences — editors, photographers, makeup artists, celebrities — speaks to his indelible impact on the industry.

Jan 19, 2022
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021
News

Must Read: Tracee Ellis Ross Covers 'Harper's Bazaar,' Unpacking Rent the Runway's IPO

Plus, Storm Reid is New Balance's newest brand ambassador.

Oct 28, 2021
andre-leon-tally
News

Must Read: André Leon Talley on the Cold World of Fashion, Luxury and Sport Brands Compete in Sneakers Race

Plus, Moschino to show the men's spring collection alongside women's resort in LA.

May 24, 2018