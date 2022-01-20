Must Read: Remembering André Leon Talley, Alana Haim Covers 'Harper's Bazaar'

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Remembering André Leon Talley

There's a lot of great writing being published about André Leon Talley, reflecting on his life and legacy following his passing — some starting points: Read Robin Givhan in the Washington Post, Saeed Jones on Substack, Véronique Hyland in Elle and Rachel Tashjian in GQ. {Washington Post, Substack, Elle, GQ}

Alana Haim covers Harper's Bazaar

Alana Haim is the face of Harper's Bazaar's Joy issue, for February 2022, photographed by Josh Olins. In the accompanying profile, she discusses making her acting debut in "Licorice Pizza," growing up in the Valley and more with Molly Lambert. {Harper's Bazaar}

Photo: Josh Olins/Courtesy of Hearst

What's going on with Brock Collection?

Business of Fashion's Alexandra Mondalek looks into what's been happening at Brock Collection. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund-winning brand seems to have cut ties with many wholesale partners, hasn't posted to its social media since October and hasn't participated in New York Fashion Week since February 2020. {Business of Fashion}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.