RETROUVAI Is Hiring A Client Services Representative In Los Angeles

RETROUVAI is currently seeking a dynamic individual to join our small team full-time. The focus of this role is client services, but we are looking for someone who is happy to reach beyond their job description to assist with other related facets of the business. This role will work from our office downtown Los Angeles.

Responsibilities:

Receive all incoming inquiries via email, phone and Instagram.

Manage correspondence of all bespoke projects and direct clients.

Coordinate and attend in-person client meetings.

Create a welcoming environment/dialogue for/with clients both in person and remotely.

Keep common client space clean/organized.

Pick up our packages and assist production coordinator with shipping orders.

Assist in creating iphone content to be used on our website/Instagram.

Manage/organize photo folders in our company dropbox.

Requirements:

Experience in sales/customer service for a luxury product.

Interest in art/fashion and up to date knowledge of cultural happenings.

Desire to work in a small team environment where your ideas are welcome.

Warm personality, with the desire and ability to deliver a personalized customer service experience.

Resourceful and calm under pressure.

Strong iphone photography skills **necessary**

Proficient in basic computer functions and programs including email, Microsoft Word and Excel.

Experience with Shopify and Photoshop not required but a plus.

Proficient with Instagram and IG videos.

Highly organized, attention to detail.

Self starting personality and desire to grow into a larger role within our small company.

Please send us your resume and most importantly let us know why you would like to work with us. We create a luxury product but do not take ourselves too seriously. Give us a little bit of information about where you are in your career and your experiences. We look forward to hearing from you.

Contact inquiry@retrouvai.com.