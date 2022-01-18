Must Read: Rickie De Sole Leaves 'Vogue' for Nordstrom, Rhude's Rhuigi Villaseñor Is Bally's New Creative Director

Rickie De Sole, center. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Rickie De Sole leaves Condé Nast to join Nordstrom

After 12 years at Condé Nast, Rickie De Sole, most recently Vogue's executive fashion director, is leaving the publisher to join Nordstrom in a newly created role. The retailer announced on Tuesday that she'll be the new women's designer fashion & editorial director, reporting to VP Creative Director Red Godfrey from New York and working "cross-functionally across different facets of the Women's Designer division, bringing a heightened point of view to the merchandising offering to deliver against business goals and growth plans," according to a press release. {Fashionista Inbox}

Bally names Rhude's Rhuigi Villaseñor creative director

Bally hired Rhuigi Villaseñor — the founder, CEO and creative director of Rhude — as creative director. "As a brand that is very dear to my heart, Bally has been worn in my family from generation to generation, from my grandfather to myself," he said in a statement. "I have always admired the Swiss approach to luxury, its discreet representation of excellence, and symbiotic openness and care for the environment. Nicolas [Girotto, CEO] and I connected on our shared vision, and it's with immense honor that I accept this challenge. I look forward to invigorating and modernizing the brand while respecting its longstanding tradition, sharing its story further with a wider community." His first collection will debut for Spring 2023. {Fashionista Inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Bally

Jenny Slate covers Marie Claire

Jenny Slate stars in Marie Claire's The Creators Issue, photographed by Ramona Rosales. In the accompanying profile, she talks career, married and "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" with Dana Schwartz. {Marie Claire}

Photo: Ramona Rosales/Courtesy of Marie Claire

Grace Elizabeth stars in Elle digital cover

Model Grace Elizabeth, photographed by Sølve Sundsbø, is Elle's latest digital cover star. She talks with Adrienne Gaffney about how the pandemic, paired with becoming a parent, has affected the way she views her career, the community of new moms in fashion she's built and more. {Elle}

Photo: Sølve Sundsbø/Courtesy of Hearst

LVMH takes minority stake in Aimé Leon Dore

LVMH Luxury Ventures acquired a minority stake in Teddy Santis' Aimé Leon Dore, the company shared on Tuesday. Of the deal, Santis said: "LVMH's vast network of global leaders across the industry and its rich history in growing exceptional storied brands offers a truly unique partnership opportunity to fuel the next chapter of growth for Aimé Leon Dore." {Fashionista Inbox}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.